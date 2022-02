Texas head men's basketball coach Chris Beard had words with a fan following Tuesday night's 80-78 win at Oklahoma after the Sooners' supporters were heard shouting, "Chris Beard, you're a traitor," as the coach of the Longhorns was walking off the floor. The interaction appeared cordial, but it is clear that Beard was anxious to get to the bottom of the discouraging remarks and made his way over to the fan who made the accusation.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO