Early Intervention Child Development Program

The Ben Johnson Educational Center has two available job openings. The two positions are: Executive Director & Workforce Development Program Teacher. The Ben Johnson Educational (BDJ) Center’s mission is to build community in Natchitoches, Louisiana and give access to social and economic success to all residents through its various social enterprises. The first of these is the Legacy Youth Workforce Development Program (LYWDP) which prepares disadvantaged youths for full-time positions in a number of industries, including food service and construction. Through our 16-week program, students gain valuable work experience, life skills training, and the confidence and tools to strive for a self-sufficient life. Additionally, the BDJ Center operates a community garden, corner store, and cafe, which act as living classrooms for the students in our LYWDP, as well as address the prevalent food insecurity in Natchitoches.
