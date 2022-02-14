ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Intervention Child Development Program

Cover picture for the articleThe Chickasaw Nation Early Intervention program is available to assist with concerns related to childhood development. Staff...

Jennifer March, MS

Depression in Children: What Parents Should Know

Knowing the signs and symptoms. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.
natchitochesparishjournal.com

OPPORTUNITY: Executive Director & Workforce Development Program Teacher

The Ben Johnson Educational Center has two available job openings. The two positions are: Executive Director & Workforce Development Program Teacher. The Ben Johnson Educational (BDJ) Center’s mission is to build community in Natchitoches, Louisiana and give access to social and economic success to all residents through its various social enterprises. The first of these is the Legacy Youth Workforce Development Program (LYWDP) which prepares disadvantaged youths for full-time positions in a number of industries, including food service and construction. Through our 16-week program, students gain valuable work experience, life skills training, and the confidence and tools to strive for a self-sufficient life. Additionally, the BDJ Center operates a community garden, corner store, and cafe, which act as living classrooms for the students in our LYWDP, as well as address the prevalent food insecurity in Natchitoches.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
umn.edu

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits U of M to highlight importance of funding early childhood development and high-quality child care

The University of Minnesota welcomed First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden, along with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, to its Twin Cities campus on Wednesday for a listening session to highlight the American Rescue Plan’s investments in child care.
MINNESOTA STATE
Picayune Item

Child focused food program running short on supplies

A local food assistance program geared to children is in dire need of donations due to the rising cost of food and more and more children needing that help. With so many food insecure homes in Pearl River County, many children may not have the food they need when not attending school.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
The Repository

Program works to boost retention of child care staff

JACKSON TWP. – Preschools and child care centers have long struggled to maintain workers. The COVID-19 pandemic only served to exacerbate the problem. In 2021, it spurred the Early Childhood Resource Center to create the Workforce Retention and Financial Viability Project, a pilot program in Stark County. "It's always...
STARK COUNTY, OH
SheKnows

There Are New Developmental Milestone Guidelines — And They Could Help Identify Delays Sooner

When you have a baby, each pediatrician appointment is filled with endless questionnaires to determine their developmental milestones. Can they smile, are they sitting up, do they point at things? I remember checking “no” to babbling when my oldest son was little, and my pediatrician told me not to worry about it because the milestones only track what 50% of kids are doing at the time. I wondered why we even went through the milestones, as it was all very confusing!
KIDS

