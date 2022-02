Never has a street name been so perfectly descriptive. This week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans takes us to one of Kessler Park’s most iconic streets — Evergreen Hills Drive. A spattering of towering evergreens marks their territory along the hilly and winding streets of this subdivision, where you’ll find this 1954-built midcentury Ranch-style that rests on a sprawling, half-acre irregular lot.

