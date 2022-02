Every semester, there is this moment of truth when students receive their schedules and finally find out with which teachers they are about to spend the next few months. Switching teachers can actually be beneficial to students. For example, I am taking AP Language right now and had different teachers both semesters. I was warned before that the teacher I have now gives much more work and is a tough grader, but I find that I now enjoy the extra assignments. I genuinely enjoy English class, and I would not mind doing more English homework.

