You may know what you're doing when you're ordering at the bar, but what about when you're at a coffee shop? If you're like a lot of people, you have one order and stick to it. You may not even know what goes into that order! There's a whole wide world of coffee to explore, though, and you shouldn't limit yourself to just one or two specific orders. By learning more about the different types of coffee out there, you can ensure that you're always ordering something you love — not just something that gets the job done.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO