ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Kyle Hill resigns as ASCSU speaker of the senate

By Piper Russell, News Reporter
Rocky Mountain Collegian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Hill has resigned as the Associated Students of Colorado State University speaker of the senate, effective Wednesday, Feb. 16. In a video posted to his Instagram story, Hill said “Although it has...

collegian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Speaker of the Senate commits to keeping white supremacy from ASCSU

In the Associated Students of Colorado State University weekly report sent Feb. 7, Speaker of the Senate Kyle Hill addressed students about the previous senate session Jan. 26, regarding an incident of racial bias within the senate space. During questioning time for candidate Graham Avers, who was running for speaker...
CONGRESS & COURTS
msuexponent.com

Q&A with Kate Riggers, ASMSU Senate Speaker

Kate Riggers is the ASMSU Senate Speaker. She is a senior studying Business Finance with minors in Economics and International Business. Riggers was elected to the Senate at the end of the spring 2021 semester. What are your roles as the Senate Speaker?. “My job overall is pretty much just...
CONGRESS & COURTS
lamarledger.com

Leroy Garcia, president of the Colorado Senate, resigning to take Pentagon job

Leroy Garcia, president of the Colorado state Senate since 2019, says he is resigning his position on Feb. 23 to take a new one in the federal Department of Defense. The term-limited Pueblo Democrat, who is three weeks into his final session as a state legislator, has long been rumored as a possible candidate for a federal post, as he is close with the administration of President Joe Biden. Garcia served as a leader of Biden’s Latino leadership council during the president’s 2020 campaign.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hill
thesuffolkjournal.com

Senators resign due to internal conflicts, internships, alleged discrimination

Suffolk University’s Student Government Association has had a string of senators resign since the beginning of the spring semester. Logan Casey, JD Conte (Sports Editor at The Suffolk Journal), Brain Le and Nathaly Lemus have officially resigned from their SGA responsibilities as of Feb. 15, and Gerado Saenz also submitted a letter of resignation Monday night. Some were committee chairs or acted as prominent voices within the organization.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
CBS Denver

Colorado State Senate President Resigning To Take Position With Department Of Defense

DENVER (CBS4) – The president of the state Senate, Leroy Garcia, is resigning later this month to accept a presidential appointment to the Department of Defense. Leroy Garcia, a Democrat from Pueblo, will become the Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs at the Pentagon. Leroy Garcia (credit: CBS) “For nearly a decade, I have had the immense honor to represent the People of Pueblo at the Colorado State Capitol, and the privilege to serve as Senate President since 2019,” President Garcia said. “I am incredibly grateful that my community and my colleagues entrusted me with...
COLORADO STATE
kjzz.org

New poll shows Sen. Mark Kelly leading U.S. Senate race in Arizona

A new poll from Arizona-based OH Predictive Insights found that Sen. Mark Kelly is leading the U.S. Senate race in the upcoming election. Kelly is shown to hold 42% of Arizona voters compared to 38% in favor of a Republican candidate. But in the GOP Senate primary race, Attorney General...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Leadership#Speaker Of The Senate#College#Ascsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Instagram
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming GOP Legislator Blasted After Standing Up For Cheney On CNN

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, said he was the recipient of hate mail after he appeared on CNN over the weekend and expressed his support for U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, and said former President Donald Trump wasn’t fit for office.
WYOMING STATE
Washington Post

RNC votes to condemn Cheney, Kinzinger for serving on House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by pro-Trump mob

In an extraordinary rebuke, the Republican National Committee voted Friday to condemn Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), the two Republican members of a House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. The censure resolution passed overwhelmingly on a voice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

House probe of Jan. 6 Capitol riot subpoenas Arizona GOP leader Kelli Ward, 5 others over 'alternate electors'

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot issued subpoenas to Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward and five others. The individuals subpoenaed allegedly tried to send "alternate electors" to Washington to vote for then-President Donald Trump in key swing states won by President Joe Biden, or otherwise interfere with the certification of the 2020 election results.
ARIZONA STATE
Rocky Mountain Collegian

‘What does free speech mean to you?’

Three members at the photo desk for The Rocky Mountain Collegian were tasked with interviewing people on campus at Colorado State University regarding free speech. What follows in this gallery are the thoughts and opinions surrounding free speech — on campus and in the classroom — as spoken by some of the students at CSU.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy