Kyle Hill resigns as ASCSU speaker of the senate

DENVER (CBS4) – The president of the state Senate, Leroy Garcia, is resigning later this month to accept a presidential appointment to the Department of Defense. Leroy Garcia, a Democrat from Pueblo, will become the Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs at the Pentagon. Leroy Garcia (credit: CBS) “For nearly a decade, I have had the immense honor to represent the People of Pueblo at the Colorado State Capitol, and the privilege to serve as Senate President since 2019,” President Garcia said. “I am incredibly grateful that my community and my colleagues entrusted me with...

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO