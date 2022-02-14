NVRH Trustees Observe Hospital Semicentennial

ST. JOHNSBURY — A labor of love will reach a 50-year milestone on Valentine’s Day, Monday, as Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital marks 50 years of operation. It was on Feb. 14, 1972, that patients from the former Brightlook Hospital were transported to the brand new facility on Hospital Drive, marking the start of 50 years of continuous operation for NVRH.
State officials unveiled Wednesday the results of a multi-pronged study that showed long wait times for certain health care services across the state that could negatively affect patient satisfaction and outcomes. The study, conducted over the winter by state officials, outside consultants and included public listening sessions, indicated the average...
RECOGNITION OF SERVICE … Sheila Stuckey received a plaque from Mayor Don Leu (right), for her more than 15 years of maintaining Friendship Park and Memorial Park. (PHOTO BY DAIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The February 10 West Unity Village Council meeting began with the call to
Western Colorado University welcomes two new faces along with one that is familiar to its Board of Trustees this year. Gov. Jared Polis has appointed Cecil Gutierrez of Loveland, a Democrat, and Kara Buckley of Crested Butte, an unaffiliate. Richard Todd of Centennial, a Republican was reappointed to a second term. Gutierrez and Buckley replace James Oates of Gunnison, who passed away in late December, and Aquino Gallegos of San Luis, whose terms expired Dec. 31, 2021.
IRASBURG — The Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development has awarded $20,000 to Irasburg in state Municipal Planning Grant funds to develop architectural and engineering plans to address accessibility issues of the town’s Leach Public Library. The town of Irasburg will provide $2,000 in matching funds for the planning project.
CAIRO — Emotions grew frayed at the Cairo Town Board meeting on Monday as Cairo Library Trustee Diana Benoit asked the town board to admonish Councilman Tim Powers for a Facebook post regarding the library’s finances. In a letter to the town board dated Nov. 14, the five-person...
St. Johnsbury voters will be asked at Town Meeting to approve nearly $275,000 in special appropriation funding to local organizations. And on Monday night, the select board held a special Zoom meeting to give those organizations an opportunity to explain to the public how they serve the community, how they plan to spend the public’s money and to answer any questions.
10 Years Ago P.E.O. members from Chapters BH and GO met together in the Horizon Room at Exchange Bank, to observe their Founders Day. Kay Lamerton and Dixie Johnson of Chapter GO presented the program on the seven founders, while Carrie Hall and Brenda Landes served a variety of desserts to BH members, Tommie Cargill, Mary Ellen Coldiron, Mary Louise Dolezal, Yvonne Green, Carol Lenaburg and…
The Barnet Select Board’s decision to move Annual Town Meeting from early March to late April resulted in at least one unintended consequence they had to address this week. There are any number of municipal tasks and events, such as electing a new board chair and making appointments, at the first select board meeting after Town Meeting. In Barnet, there also happens to be a mandatory review of the town’s ATV ordinance. Typically a minor affair these days, the trouble with postponing the annual ordinance review until after Town Meeting this year is the first select board meeting, is that isn’t slated to be held until just days before the start of the ATV season.
LANCASTER – The New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority awarded the Town of Lancaster $155,500 in state tax credits to support improvements at Colonel Town Playground. The CDFA awards tax credits on a competitive basis to qualified organizations to support worthwhile community projects or programs. N.H. businesses support the...
The White Mountains Regional School District will formally review its mask protocols. In response to a student petition, the school board on Feb. 7 agreed to reconvene the re-opening committee that set mask guidelines ahead of the 2021-2022 school year. Download PDF file. The committee will determine if the mask...
ST. JOHNSBURY — Love comes in many forms, and this Valentine’s Day a group of thoughtful middle schoolers and their advisors are spreading the love of community. The group, The Sunshine Squad at the St. Johnsbury School, led by 5th grade teacher Tammy McQueen and paraprofessional April Sholan, has been hard at work for two years now helping students in their after-school club to spread kindness and cheer throughout the community - even during the pandemic.
If I were in the New Hampshire legislature, I would be inclined to vote on the Pray Safe Act as was described In Saturday’s guest commentary of the Caledonian Record. I would read the fine print in the bill, of course, but people being the way they are, I would have little hope that this effort would do much to improve the situation. All this goes along with my letter to editor, From a Distance.” The problem here is that in this case there has always been jealousy of people of Jewish faith because they tend to do so well in society. They do well because of good parenting and follow what I wrote in my article “Choices”. Taking education seriously is their trait. Others that think school is a joke, just goof off, later find out they are unemployable, end up being poor. Then they see those of Jewish faith become doctors, lawyers businessmen and such, and become jealous of them.
Before midnight on Tuesday, Warner Hodgdon changed his mind. The Waterford select board member announced his resignation, effective Tuesday, during a special meeting held on Monday night. After press time on Tuesday evening, Hodgdon told The Caledonian-Record that he had reconsidered. “Long story short, I just emailed the town clerk...
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — The Emily Dickinson Museum has received a $600,000 pledge toward its goal of raising $3.5 million for major renovations and improvements. The gift from former museum board members John and Elizabeth Armstrong will be used for the design and reconstruction of the Carriage House that once stood to the east of The Evergreens, the home of Emily Dickinson’s brother, Austin, and his wife, Susan, the Amherst museum said in a statement last week.
Last week the Northeast Kingdom recorded an additional COVID-19 death while new cases continue their downward trend. The latest fatality was of an Orleans County resident on Feb. 7, the 33rd for the county and 59th for the NEK — with 3 in Essex and 23 in Caledonia. Over...
The White Mountains Regional School District is poised to ease masking restrictions for its youngest student. A subcommittee on Wednesday recommended that Lancaster and Whitefield Elementary adopt the same three-tier, color-coded masking system used at the high school. Under that system, masks are required during periods of high COVID-19 transmission,...
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Food Bank has a new executive chef and program manager for its Recipe for Success-Culinary Job Training Program. Bradley Labarre, of Manchester, has been volunteering with the food bank for more than eight years. Before that, he was operations manager with the food and support services company Compass Group USA.
Richard Dennis ‘57 made history at UVM during his time as an undergraduate, athlete and long after as a member of the board of trustees. Dennis, a native of Summit, New Jersey, was one of few Black students at UVM when he arrived in 1953. He participated in varsity football, basketball and track and majored in political science, according to the UVM website.
