Valve’s January 2022 Steam Survey results have been released, and they reveal that the Meta Quest 2’s rise in popularity is showing no signs of slowing down soon. Through its monthly survey, Valve collects and releases anonymized data about what hardware and software participants are currently using when playing games through Steam. Alongside a steady rise in the number of gamers opting for Windows 11, in January more people than ever turned toward using the Quest 2 when playing PCVR titles.

