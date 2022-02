Deep Jariwala and Yuxin Chen of the University of Pennsylvania are among the 118 recipients of the 2022 Sloan Research Fellowship. Awarded annually since 1955, the fellowships honor extraordinary early-career researchers in the United States and Canada whose creativity, innovation, and research make them stand out as the next generation of leaders. A Sloan Research Fellowship is one of the most prestigious awards available to young researchers, and recipients receive a two-year, $75,000 award to support their research.

