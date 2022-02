Imagine that you’re having fun with your friends watching a movie just enjoying yourselves, then out of nowhere your friend passes out. The friend gets back up and seems fine, but you still decide to go to the hospital. You sit in the waiting room, and it takes a couple hours to get admitted, and in that time your friend gets a fever. After admitted, you sit there and people walk by your door. You see people running from room to room. In this time your friend gets progressively worse. You decide to leave to find a nurse to help. You get back, and all you see is the monitor flat-lining.

EDUCATION ・ 17 HOURS AGO