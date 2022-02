Shares of Cepton Inc. rose by about 3% on Friday after it became the eighth Bay Area lidar company to go public via mergers with blank-check companies since September 2020. The San Jose company started its first day of trading with an initial market capitalization of about $1.4 billion after merging with New York special purpose acquisition company Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. That's more than double its last private valuation of $615 million in a Series C funding in February 2020.

