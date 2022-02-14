Opera Review: Barn Opera’s ‘Don Pasquale’ a sheer delight

More events than ever before accompany the two main operas at this venue. Situated near Market Harborough, Nevill Holt Opera boasts beautiful gardens, sculpture by Anthony Gormley, Marc Quinn and Conrad Shawcross, and stunning views across the Leicestershire countryside. Last year it was the only venue to succeed in increasing its capacity because, when COVID-19 forced it to hold its festival outdoors, it was able to build a larger stage and seating area. This year, however, it is returning to its intimate and beautiful 400 seat opera house, opened in 2018 and installed inside an historic stable block courtyard. Designed by Stirling Prize winning architects Witherford Watson Mann in conjunction with theatre designers Sound Space Vision, it is still the only opera house ever to have been nominated for the RIBA Stirling Prize. NHO is also expanding its summer performances in 2022 so that alongside its two main productions there will be a further eight concerts from a variety of musicians and groups including Jess Gillam, Abel Selaocoe, Sam Jewison and the Dunedin Consort.

