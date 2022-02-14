French Grant to Turkana Basin Institute to

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In 2015, Sonia Harmand and a team of Stony Brook University archeologists uncovered a site in northern Kenya that contained the earliest known examples of human technology. The site on the western shore of Lake Turkana in northern Kenya, named Lomekwi 3, contained artifacts of stone tools dating back 3.3 million years, meaning our ancestors were making tools some 700,000 earlier than previously thought.

French Grant Will Help TBI Team Improve Paleosciences Training, Create Museum Exhibit

In 2015, Sonia Harmand and Jason Lewis, archeologists from Stony Brook University, uncovered a site in northern Kenya that contained the earliest known examples of human technology. The site on the western shore of Lake Turkana in northern Kenya, named Lomekwi 3, contained artifacts of stone tools dating back 3.3 million years, meaning our ancestors were making tools some 700,000 earlier than previously thought.
STONY BROOK, NY
Discovery Challenges the Precise Time Humans Arrived in Europe

An international team of researchers — including Jason Lewis, a lecturer in the Department of Anthropology at Stony Brook University — has reached the conclusion that humans may have arrived in Europe about 10,000 years earlier than originally thought. The research is detailed in a paper published in Science Advances.
