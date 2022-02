This weekend, a member of the Bend City Council will once again meet a group of concerned citizens in Drake Park to answer questions about the City of Bend's proposed shelter code changes, its approach to managed camps and more topics concerning homelessness in the city. The meeting was brought on by a group of people who have used the social channel NextDoor to ask questions and share concerns. Some of those same people say they've attended Planning Commission and City Council meetings to try to understand what local leaders are doing. Some have expressed frustration that the few minutes afforded to residents to speak during these public meetings has not been enough to have their message heard—and hence, why they've relished the idea of having City Councilor Megan Perkins give them extra time.

BEND, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO