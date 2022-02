Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Saturday he believes the country's military is capable of fending off a Russian invasion, CNN reported. "Everyone who has looked into the eyes of our soldiers at least once is sure that there will be no repeat of 2014. The aggressor will not capture either Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv, or any other city," Reznikov said in a statement, adding that the "armed forces of Ukraine are absolutely ready to fight back and will not give up Ukrainian lands."

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO