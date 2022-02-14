Black History Month Events

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, 1 p.m.

The City of Bellevue hosts "Cultural Conversations – Story in the Cloth Quilting Traditions and Practices in the African American Community." This event is virtual and pre-registration is required.

Thursday, Feb. 17, 5 p.m.

Northwest African American Museum hosts "The Past, Present and Future of Black History." Dr. Quintard Taylor of the University of Washington will moderate. Lonnie Bunch III, secretary of The Smithsonian Institution, is the keynote speaker. This event is virtual and pre-registration is required.

Feb. 19-21: The Black and Tan Collection - (Museum of History and Industry)

Feb. 24: Black History Month Trivia Night - Virtual (YWCA GenRising)

Educational Resources

The King County Library System has curated a list of books celebrate African American history, culture and explore contemporary issues.

The Northwest African American Museum's exhibitions and programs feature the visual arts, music, crafts, literature, and history of African Americans in the Northwest.

BlackHistoryMonth.gov highlights a series of federally funded virtual discussions, book talks, and other online events as well as resources to learn more about Black History Month.

The Library of Congress website contains numerous exhibits, books and programs related to Black History Month.

African Americans Reach & Teach Health Ministry (AARTH) provides training and capacity-building for faith, community-based organizations and medical institutions serving people of African descent.

The Center for MultiCultural Health provides non-medical case management services and HIV/STD testing for African American community members.

People of Color Against AIDS Network (POCAAN) provides case management, substance use education and support, post incarceration services for communities of color.

Professional Women of Color Network is a business resource for all professional women of color in the Pacific Northwest to collaborate and empower.

Seattle Black MBA is a network for African American professionals creating economic and intellectual growth for African American communities.

Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle works in education, employment, health, and housing with disenfranchised African American community.

