Wells and Williams Conversion

This story appeared in the February 11, 2022 edition of This Week in Renton.

Two-way traffic coming to Wells and Williams avenues

Weather permitting, we plan to convert Wells Avenue S and Williams Avenue S to two-way traffic as early as Thursday, Feb. 17.

The night before the conversion, no overnight parking will be allowed to ensure parked cars are not facing the wrong way.

Permanent all-way stops along Wells Avenue S and Williams Avenue S will be at South 5th St., Houser Way S, South Riverside Dr., and North Riverside Dr.

Traffic cones will separate northbound and southbound lanes to aid drivers.

As we get closer to the conversion date, updated information will be shared through the city’s social media accounts and on the project webpage.