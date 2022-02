Whether to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is a question the majority of Americans have already answered in the affirmative. Efforts to force the shot on the resistant 20% is building an anti-vaccine mandate movement that even many of the vaccinated back. The choices of one individual can often bewilder another, but there are comprehensible reasons underlying clashing views on vaccines. Americans owe one another a good-faith effort to understand the thinking behind both vaccine hesitancy and vaccine militancy. Then they should put the dispute behind them.

