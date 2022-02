Mayor Hibbard received a $1000 prize from Blue Cross of Idaho for his success last fall in a Mayor's Walking Challenge sponsored by Blue Cross. Mayor Hibbard donated his prize to the Weiser School District to help support and promote exercise among students. The School district plans to use part of the money to purchase high quality pedometers for use in PE classes at Park School, and use the rest to help purchase playground or PE equipment at other schools.

WEISER, ID ・ 13 DAYS AGO