ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

O'Neill Branch Book Group (Virtual)

cambridgema.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFebruary selection: Overground Railroad: the Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America by Candacy Taylor. A...

www.cambridgema.gov

Comments / 0

Related
cambridgema.gov

Magic Tree House Book Group (Virtual)

Our Magic Tree House book group for kids ages 5-10 meets the first Friday of the month. Pick up a copy of the book beforehand. Our February book is "Pirates Past Noon." This event is virtual. The link to register is below. A Zoom link will be sent to all registered participants 1 hour before the event.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cambridgema.gov

Books Not Binaries (Ages 11-14) Reading Group (Virtual)

Join us for a virtual book discussion and hangout each month as we read books that celebrate the LGBTQIA+ experience. All readers age 11-14 welcome!. Register below. Limited copies of the book available for pickup at the Main Library Children's Desk. This month, we're reading: Ana On the Edge by...
READING, MA
cambridgema.gov

O'Connell Book Group (Virtual only)

February selection: The 100 - Year - Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared by Jonas Jonasson. Reading Interests: We read mostly contemporary Fiction and Non-Fiction, with forays into older works and classics. Past selections include: Circe by Madeline Miller, Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, The Autobiography of Malcom X, as told to Alex Haley, Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler, Nala's World by Dean Nicholson, and Dancing in the Mosque by Homeira Qaderi.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cambridgema.gov

CANCELED: Contemporary Book Group (Virtual)

February read: That Old Country Music, by Kevin Barry. Reading Interests: The group concentrates on fiction, memoirs, and popular nonfiction. Some past selections include: Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli, On Immunity by Eula Biss, and Disoriental by Négar Djavadi. How to get the print book: Copies of the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
blcklst.com

Page One: “Green Book” (2018)

Written by Nick Vallelonga & Brian Currie) & Peter Farrelly. You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
goodhousekeeping.com

Here's Why We Celebrate Black History Month in February

I’ll admit it — it’s easy for me to take Black History Month for granted. I’ve celebrated it for as long as I can remember; its presence is as constant and steady as choir rocks and handclaps in a Sunday morning service. Tracing its roots reminds...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O Neill#The Green Book#The Roots Of Black Travel
NBC News

Schools banned books about Black life. Black kids are reading anyway.

Christina and Renee Ellis, students at Central York High School, a predominantly white school in Pennsylvania, helped reverse a book ban targeting the work of Black authors. For about a month, the sisters and several of their classmates in the Panther Anti-Racist Union, a student-led racial and social justice advocacy group, protested the challenge after an all-white school board banned diverse educational materials, including a book about Rosa Parks; “Hidden Figures,” a story about Black female mathematicians; and the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” about the author and cultural critic James Baldwin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Complex

Right-Wing Tennessee Pastor Livestreams Book Bonfire With ‘Occultic Materials’ Like ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Twilight’

A pastor and noted pandemic-denier in is now making headlines for holding a book-burning ritual and livestreaming it on YouTube. Pastor Greg Locke, of the Global Vision Bible Church in Mt. Juliet, was reported by the Guardian and others this week to have staged a “bonfire” comprised of what he called “occultic materials.” Included in that category, per reports, were books including entries from the Twilight and Harry Potter franchises, as well as tarot cards.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Reuters

Jewish umbrella group asks publisher to pull Anne Frank book

AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The main umbrella group for Europe's national Jewish communities urged HarperCollins to pull a book that suggests a Jewish notary betrayed Anne Frank, saying it had tarnished the teenage diarist's memory and the dignity of Holocaust survivors. The U.S.-based publisher released the English language edition...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Distractify

Do You Follow Any of These Black History Month Traditions?

Black History Month, celebrated throughout February in the U.S., is an important time of year for honoring Black history and educating yourself and others about racial justice and cultural heritage. Article continues below advertisement. There are so many ways to honor Black History Month, with endless celebratory events and traditions....
SOCIETY
michiganchronicle.com

Serengeti Historical Associates Help Black Families Find their History 365

February is Black History Month, a time when the achievement and history of Black people, events, and organizations are recognized through dedicated programs and celebrations of milestones and legacies shaping the Black experience in America for 400-plus years. Yet, according to Keith Lester, a seasoned researcher and historian of the African Diaspora, every day is Black history, and every Black family has a history that needs to be discovered and documented.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Atlantic

Eight Books That Explain the South

Sign up for Imani’s newsletter, Unsettled Territory, here. For more than a century, readers have been fascinated by the American South, a place where the dialects remain distinct, raconteurs abound (I’ve never met a southerner who can’t tell at least one good story), and American music is rooted. Their interest is rewarded by the many books written over the decades about traveling to, or through, the region. Though its tone and scope have changed over time, that genre consistently focuses on the particularity of the area: its cultural beauty, its idiosyncrasies, the poverty of many of its people, and the cruelty of its racial regime.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HuffingtonPost

What Kids Lose When They Don't Read Books Like 'Maus'

Last month, a Tennessee school board voted unanimously to remove the Pulitzer-prize winning graphic novel “Maus” from the district’s eighth grade curriculum on the Holocaust. In the book, American cartoonist Art Spiegelman details his parents’ experience in the lead-up to the Holocaust and their imprisonment at Auschwitz,...
TENNESSEE STATE
NJ.com

Black History Month: What to the slave is the Fourth of July? | Opinion

This Black History Month, someone, somewhere, will mention Frederick Douglass and a famous speech he wrote. On July 5, 1852, Frederick Douglass delivered one of his more brilliant orations, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” Considered by some, one of the greatest speeches of the 19th century if not all American history. It has been recited annually at many Fourth of July celebrations.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy