Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., February 3, 2022 – Researchers continue to study ways to help prevent cancer, such as changes in diet, lifestyle, avoiding or controlling things known to cause the disease and finding precancerous conditions early. One of the primary modes of cancer prevention and early detection in the United States is the widespread practice of screening. However, not all individuals have access to quality cancer screenings or cancer education, which creates significant disparities in cancer outcomes. Shawna V. Hudson, PhD, member of the Cancer Health Equity Center of Excellence at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and chief of the Research Division and Henry Rutgers Chair of Family Medicine and Community Health at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School shares more on this topic.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO