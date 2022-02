Give an orca some fish, and he’ll eat for a day. Try to keep your fish from an orca, and he’ll figure out how to eat them — and teach all his friends to do the same. Orcas, also known as killer whales, have long been known to dine on fish that people have caught in lines or nets. And a new paper examining the phenomenon paints a picture of how the socially complex animals respond to their environment being altered by human activity.

ANIMALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO