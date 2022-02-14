AMON AMARTH To Release New Single And Video ""Put Your Back Into The Oar"; Teaser Streaming

British heavy metal legends SAXON have released the third single, “The Pilgrimage”, from their upcoming album, “Carpe Diem”, due on February 4 via Silver Lining Music. “Pilgrimage is a fantastic word,” says SAXON singer Biff Byford. “People go on pilgrimages all the time, not just in a historical or religious sense, but it’s about going and visiting either a place that you feel is special in your life or somebody that’s meant something in your life. You can go on a pilgrimage to go see your great grandfather who died in the first world war, for instance. They’re journeys of great weight and importance.”

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO