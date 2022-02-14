ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

AMON AMARTH To Release New Single And Video ""Put Your Back Into The Oar"; Teaser Streaming

bravewords.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article8 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint...

bravewords.com

Comments / 0

nextmosh.com

Arch Enemy release new video single, “Handshake With Hell”

Share the post "Arch Enemy release new video single, “Handshake With Hell”" Swedish melodic death metallers Arch Enemy have unleashed their new video single titled “Handshake With Hell,” which you can check out below. The fresh tune appears on the band’s recently announced new album dubbed ‘Deceivers’ (out July 29th via Century Media Records, pre-order).
MUSIC
wesb.com

SAXON Releases Music Video For New Single ‘The Pilgrimage’

British heavy metal legends SAXON have released the third single, “The Pilgrimage”, from their upcoming album, “Carpe Diem”, due on February 4 via Silver Lining Music. “Pilgrimage is a fantastic word,” says SAXON singer Biff Byford. “People go on pilgrimages all the time, not just in a historical or religious sense, but it’s about going and visiting either a place that you feel is special in your life or somebody that’s meant something in your life. You can go on a pilgrimage to go see your great grandfather who died in the first world war, for instance. They’re journeys of great weight and importance.”
MUSIC
bravewords.com

WILDSTREET Release New Singles "One Tattoo" And "Born To Be (RLK)"

Wildstreet had a huge 2021 and are set to follow suit in 2022. They released their new album, Wildstreet III, via Golden Robot Records and spent most of 2021 on tour in the USA, but they remarkably also toured in Europe performing at Swiss Rock Cruise in Switzerland, France and Belgium.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Gojira reschedule UK and European tour with Alien Weaponry and Employed To Serve

Gojira have confirmed all rescheduled dates for their UK and European tour with Alien Weaponry and Employed To Serve. "We cannot express how much we appreciate your continued patience and support while we worked through last month’s postponement," say the French metal titans in a joint statement. "Despite our best efforts to resume touring this month, the continued uncertainty in various territories has left us with no other choice but to reschedule the remaining dates of the tour as well.
ROCK MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Sunflower Bean Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Who Put You Up To This?”

New York trio Sunflower Bean have announced the release of a new album, Headful of Sugar, which will be out on May 6 via Mom + Pop. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Who Put You Up To This?,” and have announced a North America/U.K. tour for this year. View the Josefine Cardoni-directed video along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates below.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Evanescence and Within Temptation confirm rescheduled Worlds Collide tour dates

Having announced last week that they've had to postpone their upcoming co-headline tour, Evanescence and Within Temptation have now confirmed their rescheduled dates – and, happily, they'll still be happening this year!. "As the world is slowly reopening again, we have been feeling optimistic about the tour actually taking...
TRAVEL
NME

Massive Attack confirm summer Dublin show

Massive Attack have announced a huge show set to take place in Dublin this summer, which will follow several gigs across Europe. The trip-hop collective – comprised of Robert “3D” Del Naja, Adrian “Tricky” Thaws and Grant “Daddy G” Marshall – will begin their summer itinerary at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival at the start of June.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

Exclusive: Toronto’s DEPLETED URANIUM Premiere “Alpha Particles” Video

Toronto’s Depleted Uranium are blasting out a nuclear fallout of grindcore, math-metal, and power-violence with their new music video "Alpha Particles", which is only the start of their two-part animated video story that will continue with "Beta Particles" later this month. The videos are in support of the band's new album "Origins", unleashed on January 28.
MUSIC

