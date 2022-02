The James Beard Foundation Awards are among the highest honors in the American food world. After two strained years, the ceremony honoring chefs and restaurants is scheduled to take place as it had in pre-pandemic times, in a ceremony in Chicago on Monday, June 13, 2022. As in years past, there will also be a Media Awards, also in June. (The Foundation hasn’t announced the official date, but it has often been within the week prior to the Restaurant & Chef Awards.) The semifinalist list is expected at some time in February, with finalists for restaurant, chefs, and media awards landing in March.

