It has been quite a while since AMD released any official news surrounding their next-generation of Radeon RX 7000 GPUs. In fact, the last news on the subject was a very brief mention of them back at their CES 2022 keynote broadcast. Such a lack of information, however, had led to some speculation that AMD may have been considering pushing back the release of their new graphics card until early next year. – Following a report via Videocardz, however, AMD has categorically confirmed that, as things stand, the Radeon 7000 series is still fully set to make its debut before the end of this year.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO