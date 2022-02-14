ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hills, MO

Pell Grants Might Cover Shorter Programs

By Mike Ramsey
kfmo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Park Hills, MO) Politicians in Washington DC are looking at the possibility of allowing a student financial aid Pell Grant to...

www.kfmo.com

Comments / 0

kfmo.com

Tuition Raised at Mineral Area College

(Park Hills, MO) The tuition rate at Mineral Area College is going up $10 per credit hour and dual credit is going up $2. Members of the College Board of Directors approved the new level at their Thursday morning meeting. The President of Mineral Area College, Dr. Joe Gilgour, says MAC still has the most affordable rates.
PARK HILLS, MO
Kansas City Star

Pell Grants are key to Missouri’s higher education — but funding is stuck in the past

Since its start in 1972, the federal Pell Grant program has been critical to the success of America’s education system. The program helps our most financially vulnerable students cover the costs of attending college, such as tuition and fees, providing them an opportunity they might not otherwise be able to afford. In an era of rampant partisanship, Pell is a rare example of a program that enjoys strong bipartisan support.
MISSOURI STATE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Pell Grant increase can boost hopes of Hoosiers

For more than 100 years, Ball State University has fulfilled a vital mission – to prepare our students for satisfying careers and to inspire them to lead meaningful lives. This mission has a significant, positive impact on our state; more than 80% of our students are Indiana residents and more than 170,000 Ball State graduates presently live and work in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
Daily Californian

Doubling the pell: A guide for hesitant lawmakers

In 2021, higher education students across the country rallied together to support federal financial aid. The Double the Pell campaign seeks to reverse decades of inaction by Congress through the strengthening and expansion of the Pell Grant. After a year of advocacy, Congressional visits, Twitter storms and support statements, Congress has not done much more than make promises. The federal government’s deadlock over the expansion of the Pell Grant is surprising due to its bipartisan support, positive effects on the economy and necessity in protecting the quality of life for students as tuition increases each year. So today, we’d like to convince even the most skeptical senator why doubling the Pell is the most effective way to support higher education and why it must be done now.
BERKELEY, CA
Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
