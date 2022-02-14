Pell Grants Might Cover Shorter Programs

In 2021, higher education students across the country rallied together to support federal financial aid. The Double the Pell campaign seeks to reverse decades of inaction by Congress through the strengthening and expansion of the Pell Grant. After a year of advocacy, Congressional visits, Twitter storms and support statements, Congress has not done much more than make promises. The federal government’s deadlock over the expansion of the Pell Grant is surprising due to its bipartisan support, positive effects on the economy and necessity in protecting the quality of life for students as tuition increases each year. So today, we’d like to convince even the most skeptical senator why doubling the Pell is the most effective way to support higher education and why it must be done now.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO