ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Press group calls on Mexican president to stop attacks

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34PrRs_0eEGcBq200

The Inter American Press Association called on Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador Monday to halt a days-long series of verbal attacks on a Mexican journalist.

The press freedom group said Monday the president’s attacks on TV, radio and print columnist Carlos Loret de Mola are harmful amid an unprecedented upswing in killings of journalists in Mexico. Five reporters or photographers have been murdered in the space of a month.

López Obrador started Friday, publishing a chart showing how much Loret allegedly earns. The president showed the chart again on Monday at his daily news briefing, and called Loret de Mola and others who publish critical articles “thugs, mercenaries, sellouts.”

The IAPA called on the president to “immediately suspend the aggressions and insults, because such attacks from the top of power encourage violence against the press.”

López Obrador has had a notoriously adversarial relationship with the press during his first three years in office, and largely limits questions at his daily news briefing to sympathetic social media sites.

But on Friday, the president chose to go on one of his longest complaints yet — a full half hour at his daily news briefing — against journalists who have criticized him. “How many of them are against me? The majority!” the president thundered.

He has focused his anger on Loret de Mola, who was one of the journalists who revealed that López Obrador’s adult son had lived in a luxury home in Houston, Texas, owned by an executive of a company that got contracts from Mexico’s state-owned oil company.

López Obrador has demanded Loret de Mola reveal how much he earns, and then produced a chart of his earnings, though he did not say where the information came from. Loret de Mola said the figures wee false.

Only public servants in Mexico are required to reveal their income, and the possibility that López Obrador used confidential tax agency information to attack Loret de Mola raised fears of government agencies being used to persecute journalists.

But on Monday, López Obrador went further, essentially suggesting that all journalists should be considered government employees, at least on a concessionary basis.

“No, all of these news media have to do with the public sphere, all of them are public-interest entities, concessions awarded by the government,” the president said in explaining why he could reveal private salaries.

Loret de Mola works for a private newspaper, a radio chain and some international publications.

He responded to the president's attack on Twitter, writing “What’s this! Using tax information to persecute a journalist.” Loret de Mola said the president had “false” information, noting the president claimed he earned about a third of his income in 2021 from a television network where he hasn’t been employed since 2019.

Carlos Jornet, chair of the IAPA’s Committee on Freedom of the Press and Information, wrote that, “The case of Loret Mola is an example of the vindictive stance of the president, who used confidential tax information to attack the journalist."

“The escalation of personal attacks on media and journalists who question his administration and disseminate information is an invitation to exercise more violence and is contrary to the tolerance that should prevail in a democracy," Jornet wrote.

Comments / 6

Related
The Independent

Mexican president sees conspiracy behind avocado ban

Mexico’s president said Monday the U.S. suspension on avocado imports and recent environmental complaints are part of a conspiracy against his country by political or economic interests. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador put forward the conspiracy theory after the U.S. suspended imports of Mexican avocados on the eve of the Super Bowl following a threat against a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico. In fact, the U.S. measure was due to years of worries that drug cartel violence in the western Mexico state of Michoacan — where gangs extort money from avocado growers by threatening to kidnap and kill...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. avocado blow caps tough week for Mexican president

MEXICO CITY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. decision to suspend avocado shipments from a violent Mexican state sealed a challenging week for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose approval rating suffered an unusual dip in a tracking poll published on Sunday. Lopez Obrador, whose still robust popularity has been...
U.S. POLITICS
Metro International

Mexican president says U.S. avocado suspension being looked at

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday authorities are looking at a U.S. decision announced at the weekend to temporarily suspend avocado shipments on security grounds from the western state of Michoacan. The U.S. embassy said the U.S. avocado inspection program in Michoacan...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Washington Post

As journalists face deadly violence, Mexico’s president attacks the media

Mexico is experiencing one of the deadliest periods on record for journalists, with five killed so far this year. But instead of addressing these dangers, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador devoted much of his regular news conference on Friday to attacking one of the country’s most prominent media figures, Carlos Loret de Mola.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Mexican president defends disclosure of journalist's purported salary

MEXICO CITY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday defended his decision last week to disclose the purported salary of a prominent journalist, a step which drew widespread criticism at a time of heightened concern for reporters' security in the country. On Friday, Lopez Obrador...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Loret De Mola
NBC News

U.S. suspends Mexican avocado imports due to organized crime

The Mexican government confirms a farmer with fields on the front lines between warring cartels was killed when his truck drove over an improvised landmine in Michoacán. NBC News’ Dasha Burns reports on how these threats of violence are responsible for the U.S. government’s recent suspension of avocado imports from Mexico. Feb. 16, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Press Freedom#Freedom Of The Press#President Of Mexico#Mexican
sandiegouniontribune.com

Another Mexican journalist is killed, and Lopez Obrador attacks the media

MEXICO CITY - One day after the fifth journalist was killed in Mexico in six weeks, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador launched into another diatribe against the press. This time, at his regular morning news conference on Friday, López Obrador projected a slide purporting to show the income of one of the country’s most prominent journalists.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
manisteenews.com

Mexican president sends 'protest' to Spain over companies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president on Thursday described his decision to “pause” relations with Spain as a protest over the behavior of Spanish energy companies in Mexico. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the pause “is not breaking off relations” with Spain, describing it as...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

US files 1st USMCA environment case on Mexico over porpoise

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office filed the first environmental complaint against Mexico Thursday for failing to protect the critically endangered vaquita marina, the world’s smallest porpoise. The office said it had asked for “environment consultations” with Mexico, the first such case it has...
CHINA
ABC News

ABC News

545K+
Followers
135K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy