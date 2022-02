The arrival of Asyad Shipping-owned 4,250 teu container vessel, at the port of Sohar, located on the north-eastern coast of Oman, midway between Muscat and Dubai and a member of Asyad Group, is the first of a new direct twice monthly Asyad Line service connecting Singapore and Malaysia with Oman, broadening Asyad’s support for key trade routes used by exporters, importers, freight forwarders and other Asyad trade partners.

