ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dragalia Lost’s shopkeeper Nina gets promoted to playable in new Gala Remix

By Ricky Berg
nintendowire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragalia Lost has been throwing holiday themes and royalty players’ way over the last couple months. Maybe you’ve been busy with all the events, or maybe it’s all starting to sound the...

nintendowire.com

Comments / 0

Related
nintendoeverything.com

Dragalia Lost – Prize Showcase live now and more Facility Events added to the Event Compendium

Dragalia Lost has started a new Prize Showcase, which grants players a prize every time they summon an adventurer or dragon. This Prize showcase features the newly added adventurers 5-star Valyx (light/axe) and 5-star Phares (wind/lance) as well as the dragon 5-star Michael (wind). This showcase will be live until February 13, 2022 at 10:59pm PT.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Announces Master Splinter as Playable

For those of you that have been waiting to get your beat 'em up on in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, your wait might be a little more painful with the newly-announced addition of Master Splinter to the playable roster. For those who aren't in the know, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge comes from Dotemu, who are responsible for Streets of Rage 4, which we thought was amazing and continues to receive content, a promising sign TMNT fans.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Key art and details for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 main characters released

In the wake of yesterday’s Direct bombshell announcement of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Nintendo has released a bit more detailed info about the game. Set in the world of Aionius, tying together the futures of both XBC1 and XBC2, the main conflict takes place between two warring nations: Keves, a black-armored nation of mechanical technology and combat vehicles (led by a woman who looks suspiciously like XBC1’s Melia in a black gown and mask), and Agnus, a white-clad nation specializing in ether tech and smaller combat forces (led by a woman who looks suspiciously like XBC2’s Nia in a white gown and mask).
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopkeeper#Npc
nintendowire.com

Front Mission 1 and 2 to receive remakes by Forever Entertainment

Way back in March 2021 we brought you the news that Forever Entertainment, the team behind Panzer Dragoon’s remake, would be working on several remakes for one of Square Enix’s IPs. Thanks to yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, we finally know what they have been working on. The Polish...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Square Enix’s Triangle Strategy gets a new prologue demo along with a final trailer

March may not be that far away, but players interested in Square Enix’s latest role-playing tactics journey can begin their adventure today. During Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct, a new demo for Triangle Strategy was unveiled alongside a final trailer for the game’s full release. Below, players can take a sneak peek at what the demo on the Nintendo eShop contains along with its later chapters.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters Vs Sisters gets a Japanese promotional trailer; CPU Goddesses confirmed playable

Compile Heart has posted a new promotional trailer for Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters Vs Sisters, showcasing characters, combat, and more for the upcoming Neptunia title. Additionally, Compile Heart confirmed that the four CPU Goddesses will appear in the game as playable characters, in addition to the titular sister CPU Candidates. The...
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

Lost Ark Release Time: When Will the Free-to-Play Game Be Playable?

Lost Ark is quickly proving to be one of Steam’s biggest hits of 2022, but the game’s complicated release structure has many people wondering what time the red hot title will fully be released and when they’ll be able to join the millions that are already exploring the game that has a lot of people talking.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Remix
Videogamer.com

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will get Splinter as a playable character

Upcoming side scrolling beat-em-up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will welcome Splinter as a playable character. Publisher Dotemu has announced that the heroes in a half-shell’s mentor is the latest addition to the cast. He joins reporter and ally April O’Neil alongside our favourite foursome, complete with arsenal of Foot Clan kicking moves and trusty cane. You can check him out in action in the trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Offbeat video introduces EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings to the masses

Most games wouldn’t get a big red carpet for their release on Nintendo Switch Online. Most games aren’t EarthBound. The revolutionary 1994 JRPG and its legendary 1989 predecessor not only got a big advertisement spot in the Nintendo Direct, but a full-blown three and a half minute introduction trailer with some odd vibes — which is really perfect for the series, isn’t it?
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Live A Live introduces its playable characters and time periods in new trailer

Live A Live is still on my mind well after the latest Nintendo Direct. Of all the titles to get a HD-2D makeover, I’d never have expected a previously unlocalized title, let alone one with no ties to a more commonly supported franchise. This standalone SNES-era gem is more than deserving of the treatment, though. If you’re unfamiliar, there’s a dedicated trailer to pair nicely with the game’s Direct segment, introducing its cast in full and spotlighting more of its brand new voice acting.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Twitch drops coming to Lost Ark to promote game’s launch

Lost Ark drops are coming to Twitch in celebration of the game’s launch and there’s a variety of in-game items players can unlock just by watching streamers play the game this month. Starting next Tuesday, Feb. 8, viewers can start watching Twitch content creators who have early access...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Kirby and the Forgotten Land amiibo support revealed

We’re only about a month away from the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Nintendo of Japan has finally given us our first look at what to expect in terms of amiibo support. Unfortunately, don’t expect to unlock secret characters or new levels, but, like with other recent Nintendo titles, you can unlock items to help you on your adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Steam Deck gets another 27 verified and 27 playable games

Steam Deck will technically have access to countless games but they are best played when properly adapted to the platform. When this happens, the game becomes "Steam Deck verified" which means it is expected to run smoothly and everything should work properly. Meanwhile, if a game is playable in Steam Deck, it is expected to properly launch and play but the user might run into some issue during the experience.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

No Man’s Sky sets its course for Nintendo Switch this summer

The infinite galaxy of adventures is coming to Nintendo Switch. Revealed during Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct, Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky is setting its course for Nintendo’s ecosystem this year. While initially critically panned for not living up to its promises, No Man’s Sky has gained a following for its tremendous number of updates that have continued to add content to the game over the last half-decade. Have a look at the reveal trailer below!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Review – Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud

Kingdom Hearts is incredibly special to me. No other gaming franchise has connected with me the way it has, and there’s no other series I’ve been hoping would get the Switch port treatment more than it. I used to joke that all I needed on Switch was Kingdom Hearts, and should the series ever release for the platform, it’d be all anyone would ever see me on. Sure enough, 2020’s release of Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory still dominates my playtime on Nintendo’s little hybrid console.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Play Nintendo shares Kirby and the Forgotten Land Valentine cards

If you’ve a need to toss a Friend Heart (or maybe something more!) towards someone you care about this Valentine’s Day, Play Nintendo has lent a helping nub. Kirby Valentine cards are available to share, and even print! Best of all, there are some themed after Kirby and the Forgotten Land, letting you share in the mouthfuls of hype the game is generating.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Metroid Dread Samus, Undyne, Ezio, more getting new figures from Good Smile

Another Good Smile WonHobby deluge of merchandise news has dropped, and while the majority of the figures tackle anime and manga licenses, a few video games can be spotted, too. For starters, Metroid Dread’s version of Samus is getting her own Figma articulated figure. Her Other M, Zero Suit, and...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy