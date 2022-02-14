Dragalia Lost’s shopkeeper Nina gets promoted to playable in new Gala Remix

Kingdom Hearts is incredibly special to me. No other gaming franchise has connected with me the way it has, and there’s no other series I’ve been hoping would get the Switch port treatment more than it. I used to joke that all I needed on Switch was Kingdom Hearts, and should the series ever release for the platform, it’d be all anyone would ever see me on. Sure enough, 2020’s release of Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory still dominates my playtime on Nintendo’s little hybrid console.

