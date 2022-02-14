Dragalia Lost’s shopkeeper Nina gets promoted to playable in new Gala Remix

In the wake of yesterday’s Direct bombshell announcement of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Nintendo has released a bit more detailed info about the game. Set in the world of Aionius, tying together the futures of both XBC1 and XBC2, the main conflict takes place between two warring nations: Keves, a black-armored nation of mechanical technology and combat vehicles (led by a woman who looks suspiciously like XBC1’s Melia in a black gown and mask), and Agnus, a white-clad nation specializing in ether tech and smaller combat forces (led by a woman who looks suspiciously like XBC2’s Nia in a white gown and mask).
