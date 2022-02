Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has no recollection of the heart attack that almost proved fatal last year, but has pieced together an account of what happened on the show’s Albuquerque set from co-stars Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian and other eyewitnesses. In a New York Times Magazine profile to be published in print on Sunday, Odenkirk says, “I’d known since 2018 that I had this plaque buildup in my heart. I went to two heart doctors at Cedars-Sinai, and I had dye and an M.R.I. and all that stuff, and the doctors disagreed [on treatment].” Taking the advice of the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO