Now the world is opening up again, people are eager to make up for lost time – even if that means going on holiday alone. Escorted tour company Explore says more than half of travellers on their small group trips are typically travelling on their own, with 2022 bookings for solo travellers up 27% on the same period in 2019. Cox & Kings report a similar uptick: over a third of bookings made in January (36%) were solo tours.

LIFESTYLE ・ 18 HOURS AGO