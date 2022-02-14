ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Results From 2022 Scout Day: Boys of Summer

By PBR New England Staff
prepbaseballreport.com
 3 days ago

We would like to thank all who participated in The PBR New England 2022 Scout Day: Boys of Summer. This was a great opportunity for 2023-2025 prospects to be put on college recruiting boards. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results...

www.prepbaseballreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR NE High School Team Preview: Wahoo

PBR Nebraska strives to be the most comprehensive source of player information across the state. The Prep Baseball Report is the No. 1 resource for high school baseball in each state we cover through our variety of events, boots-on-the-ground scouting staff, daily coverage, and multimedia platforms. Our multimedia platforms and events work in tandem, ultimately creating the most powerful source of high school baseball promotion in each state. While other organizations take a national approach, our goal is to become the authoritative voice on the ground level of each state.
MCCOOK, IL
prepbaseballreport.com

Arkansas Preseason All-State Stat Story

Prep Baseball Report Arkansas hosted the Preseason All-State in Conway that featured 55 players from all over the State coming from the 2022 class to the 2026 class. Today we take a look at the leaders in traditional showcase metrics broken down by class with more to come in the coming days with breakdowns on the leaders in data collected by Trackman.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Preseason Preview: Highland

Opening Day is around the corner, try outs have been held, and rosters are soon to be set. The Arizona Interscholastic Association has announced that opening day of the 2022 season will commence on Wednesday, February 23rd. The PBR Arizona staff begins its 2022 season coverage starting with our preseason team previews, where we will take notes from coaches, and highlight returning players, newcomers, and some sleepers. Over the next couple weeks and leading up to opening day, we will be highlighting some of the top programs in state in our team previews. PBR will also be publishing its state Power 25 rankings that will be updated every Monday once the season begins. Throughout the season, PBR will be pumping out coverage, highlighting individual players, games, rankings, scouting reports and nominating a player of the week. PBR looks forward to getting out there this spring to see some great baseball.
HIGHLAND, IL
prepbaseballreport.com

Preseason Preview: Sunrise Mountain

Opening Day is around the corner, try outs have been held, and rosters are soon to be set. The Arizona Interscholastic Association has announced that opening day of the 2022 season will commence on Wednesday, February 23rd. The PBR Arizona staff begins its 2022 season coverage starting with our preseason team previews, where we will take notes from coaches, and highlight returning players, newcomers, and some sleepers. Over the next couple weeks and leading up to opening day, we will be highlighting some of the top programs in state in our team previews. PBR will also be publishing its state Power 25 rankings that will be updated every Monday once the season begins. Throughout the season, PBR will be pumping out coverage, highlighting individual players, games, rankings, scouting reports and nominating a player of the week. PBR looks forward to getting out there this spring to see some great baseball.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Of Summer#College Recruiting#State School#The Pbr New England
prepbaseballreport.com

Reno Scout Day: Stat Leaderboard

The PBR Scout Days have become our way of kicking the year off with an event where players throughout Nevada are provided an opportunity to update their PBR Player Profiles with the base level information retrieved. From the PBR Scout Day, we are able to track players progess, highlight standout performances and begin the process of selecting the very best to represent Nevada at the 2022 Junior Future Games (2026/2027), the 2022 Future Games (2024/2025) or the 2022 West Coast Games (2023). Both high school programs and club organizations have an opportunity to provide their players with an exclusive Scout Day for players within their program.
RENO, NV
prepbaseballreport.com

Maryland JUCO Team Preview: Montgomery Raptors

As the calendar quickly turns and teams begin to ramp up for their season's to begin in early March, we begin our coverage of the Maryland JUCO Conference with a preseason preview of all fourteen schools. In each preview, we will examine key players that return and those that have moved on or left the program, look at new faces, and finally take a sneak peak at what's ahead for the 2022 season. Today we continue our preseason previews with a look at the Montgomery Raptors.
BASKETBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

2022 New England ProCase - Quick Hits

We would like to thank all who participated in The PBR New England 2022 New England ProCase. This was a great opportunity for 2022-2024 prospects to be put on college recruiting boards. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

McHenry Preseason ID: Quick Hits

On Feb. 12, the PBR Illinois team hosted its second Preseason ID event of the new year: the McHenry Preseason ID. For the past six years, this event has provided our staff with an opportunity to evaluate high school-aged prospects from northern Illinois, primarily. The McHenry event has historically revealed to us some of the area’s top talent, and this year was no different.
MCHENRY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
prepbaseballreport.com

Spring Forward: West 2-Way

As the calendar turns to February and 2021 is in the increasingly distant past, its time to begin to turn our attention to quickly approaching 2022 high school baseball season. Today, we continue our annual "Spring Forward" series by thinking warm thoughts and highlighting top players in each region that we have seen before and are looking forward to again this spring in a variety of categories for the upcoming 2022 season.
HIGH SCHOOL
prepbaseballreport.com

Fox Cities Preseason ID: Statistical Analysis

On Feb. 12, the PBR Wisconsin team hosted its second event of 2022, the Fox Cities Preseason ID, at Players Choice Training Facility in Appleton, Wis. This was an open event for all high school classes (2022-25) and gave our staff an ample look at the area's top players. If...
APPLETON, WI
prepbaseballreport.com

Progress Report: '23 LHP/1B Jack Messina (State College)

This week's focus highlights a top performer from the crowd of nearly 80 players at Flood City Elite Scout Day and the improvements made to get to this point. FIRST LOOK NOTES: The primary southpaw pounds the zone with significant arm-side run in on LHH hands. Average to above average spin profile and can bury the offspeed in advantage counts. Durable, stocky build with more coming, able to command the zone with feel to pitch to both sides of the plate. Turned around a solid batting practice round as well, with top-hand control of the barrel and a simple, yet productive approach to the gaps.
COLLEGE SPORTS
prepbaseballreport.com

2022 Scout Day: Arsenal - Quick Hits

We would like to thank all who participated in the PBR Michigan Scout Day: Arsenal. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2022-2025 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Interested in attending a PBR Michigan event? Check...
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Preseason Preview: Millennium

Opening Day is around the corner, try outs have been held, and rosters are soon to be set. The Arizona Interscholastic Association has announced that opening day of the 2022 season will commence on Wednesday, February 23rd. The PBR Arizona staff begins its 2022 season coverage starting with our preseason team previews, where we will take notes from coaches, and highlight returning players, newcomers, and some sleepers. Over the next couple weeks and leading up to opening day, we will be highlighting some of the top programs in state in our team previews. PBR will also be publishing its state Power 25 rankings that will be updated every Monday once the season begins. Throughout the season, PBR will be pumping out coverage, highlighting individual players, games, rankings, scouting reports and nominating a player of the week. PBR looks forward to getting out there this spring to see some great baseball.
HIGH SCHOOL
prepbaseballreport.com

Commitment Spotlight - 2024 RHP William Schmidt (Catholic BR HS)

One of the best parts of what we do at Prep Baseball Report is tracking prospects after they make a really good first impression, whether that be at a game or at one of our events. Last June, 2024 RHP William Schmidt (Catholic BR HS) attended our June 8th, 2021 showcase and made a statement, as a prospect that we needed to track and follow over the coming months. He sat 81-84 mph with his FB and spun a 69-70 mph CB (up to 2,850 RPM) with good shape and depth. Fast forward to our 2021 All-State Games in October, and Schmidt made a velocity jump, sitting 86-88 mph with his FB and showed that same downer CB at 74-75 mph (up to 3,019 RPM). After the event, Schmidt began to receive interest from multiple college programs and was invited to several of their camps in January. Last week, he officially announced his commitment to the defending National Champion Mississippi State Bulldogs. His story and development has been really cool to see and unfold over the last 6-8 months. Below, we discuss his recruitment and much more. Congratulations again to William and his family on this great achievement!
MCCOOK, IL
prepbaseballreport.com

Power Alley: #252 Standouts

PBR Scouts are constantly working to see as many players from across North Carolina's vast region. Players can come to PBR Events while scouts are also working to attend as many games, practices, and workouts as possible. This blog is designed to continue to pump out player information, giving our scouts the ability to dive into specific regions of the state. Players in this blog will have video, stats, and notes available for our scouting staff to continue to update the college coaches and pro scouts that subscribe and read daily.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

MD Preseason All-State I: TrackMan Pitching Data

Prep Baseball Report Maryland events continue to be powered by TrackMan’s industry-leading portable system to capture pinpoint accurate, actionable data from player performances. Prep Baseball Report and TrackMan are dedicated to recognizing talent and unleashing their potential. At this year's Maryland Preseason All-State I, all pitchers registered to receive...
MCCOOK, IL
prepbaseballreport.com

Alabama High School Team Preview: Sparkman Senators

The 2022 high school baseball season is quickly approaching and as usual, excitement abounds throughout the state. Players and coaches have been working in preparation for the upcoming season and, as is the case each year, there are some very talented players and teams across Alabama. Teams across the state...
MONTGOMERY, AL
prepbaseballreport.com

Top Tier NorCal Scout Day: Stat Leaders

SAN RAMON, CALIF. - The event was comprised of players in all four high school grad classes as well as some who have not yet started HS. A scout day is run like an open traditional showcase event, with a 60 yard run, BP round, defensive workouts and pitchers ending the day on the mound throwing 15-20 pitch sessions.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

MD Preseason All-State I Superlatives: Best Mix

PBR Maryland hosted its annual Preseason All-State Session I Showcase at the D-Bat Facility in Gaithersburg this past Saturday. Over 80 players from across the Old Line State, Delaware, Virginia, D.C., and Pennsylvania participated in a pro-style workout and threw bullpens in front of our PBR Maryland and Mid-Atlantic staff. Today, we continue our Superlatives series by analyzing top performers across a variety of categories.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy