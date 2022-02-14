Results From 2022 Scout Day: Boys of Summer

One of the best parts of what we do at Prep Baseball Report is tracking prospects after they make a really good first impression, whether that be at a game or at one of our events. Last June, 2024 RHP William Schmidt (Catholic BR HS) attended our June 8th, 2021 showcase and made a statement, as a prospect that we needed to track and follow over the coming months. He sat 81-84 mph with his FB and spun a 69-70 mph CB (up to 2,850 RPM) with good shape and depth. Fast forward to our 2021 All-State Games in October, and Schmidt made a velocity jump, sitting 86-88 mph with his FB and showed that same downer CB at 74-75 mph (up to 3,019 RPM). After the event, Schmidt began to receive interest from multiple college programs and was invited to several of their camps in January. Last week, he officially announced his commitment to the defending National Champion Mississippi State Bulldogs. His story and development has been really cool to see and unfold over the last 6-8 months. Below, we discuss his recruitment and much more. Congratulations again to William and his family on this great achievement!

