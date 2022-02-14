ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

DataLase appoints Davind Cantiah laser application engineer

labelandnarrowweb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDataLase, has expanded its technical services team with the appointed Davind Cantiah as a laser application engineer. The appointment reports to Martin Walker, technical services manager. Cantiah, a physics graduate, brings four years’ laser manufacturing experience to the role, mainly in the building of CW (Continuous Wavelength) and DPSS...

www.labelandnarrowweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
labelandnarrowweb.com

Optimum Group invests in automated waste handling from Lundberg Tech

Optimum Group, an international group of specialized label and flexible packaging companies, has entered into an agreement with Lundberg Tech for the supply of a central waste handling system for three of its label production facilities in the Netherlands. Denmark based Lundberg Tech is an expert in automated waste handling...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

With a $50M Series C, Instrumental looks to expand data-driven manufacturing solution

CEO and co-founder Anna-Katrina Shedletsky said that after logging thousands of air miles, she and co-founder Samuel Weiss left Apple in 2015 with an idea for replacing on-site inspections with a software solution, meaning engineers could perform quality control without leaving their offices. “We build software that helps our customers...
BUSINESS
The Press

Newly Appointed VP of Engineering, Anuj Jaiswal

Embrace Announces Anuj Jaiswal as VP of Engineering. CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace, the only observability and data platform built exclusively for mobile, announced today that Anuj Jaiswal has joined Embrace as VP of Engineering.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solid State Laser#Laser Safety#Lasers#Cw Lrb#Dpss#Co2
labelandnarrowweb.com

Antares Vision Group acquires ACSIS

Antares Vision Group (AVG), a global provider of hardware and software track and trace systems and a specialist in inspection systems and smart data management, has announced that it has acquired ACSIS Inc. through its fully controlled company rfxcel for an enterprise value of $12 million. Founded in 1996, ACSIS...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Nemaura Appoints New COO In Readiness For Manufacturing, Distribution Scale-Up

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) recently appointed Dr. Arash Ghadar as its chief operating officer. Dr. Ghadar brings decades of health care and technical experience to Nemaura, including from his previous role as technical director at Datalink Electronics and his current director role at Medilink Midlands. “Ash will play an important role at Nemaura as we begin to scale up our manufacturing and distribution operations… He brings over 20 years of product development, management and leadership experience spanning both business and technical disciplines. His main area of expertise is in the medical devices sector, and primarily within a contract design and manufacturing setting. That will be a true asset for the company during the commercialization phase of our growth,” a recent article quotes Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury as saying. The company is currently commercializing its sugarBEAT(R) non-invasive, flexible and affordable continuous glucose monitoring (“CGM”) device in the U.K. NMRD also recently launched beta trials of Miboko, its new metabolic health program for use by employers and insurers worldwide, which has started to gain significant traction.
BUSINESS
labelandnarrowweb.com

IDENTCO International acquired by Mason Wells

Mason Wells has acquired IDENTCO International Corporation from founder Scott Lucas and his family. Mason Wells combined IDENTCO with the existing portfolio company Reliance Label Solutions, LLC to create Industrial Labels Holdings Corp. The combination of IDENTCO and Reliance creates a diversified platform across geographies, end markets, and customers. The company will focus on durable track & trace, compliance & regulatory, and other high-value custom printed label applications. The company is owned by Mason Wells, Scott Lucas, management, and other co-investors.
BUSINESS
labelandnarrowweb.com

Kodak Flexcel NX technology assists flexible packaging printer

James Chuang, president of California-based Sunshine FPC, has seen his company win numerous awards. Sunshine FPC holds no less than 16 Gold awards from the Flexographic Technical Association (FTA), including 10 "Best of Show" awards, plus a PIA award and multiple FlexoTech awards from Europe. Sunshine’s partner for all these awards is Trisoft Graphics, a flexographic prepress provider serving narrow-, mid- and wide-web flexible packaging and label printers globally.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
labelandnarrowweb.com

Maxcess opens first RotoMetrics facility in Huzhou, China

Maxcess, a global supplier of products and services for web handling applications, has announced the opening of its new RotoMetrics, a Maxcess brand, rotary diecutting factory in China. The new plant will manufacture and refurbish magnetic cylinders for flexible die applications and solid rotary die tooling. This new state-of-the-art facility...
BUSINESS
BBC

Disney appoints executive to oversee metaverse strategy

Disney has appointed an executive to specifically lead the entertainment giant's strategy for the metaverse. Mike White, who has been with the firm for more than 10 years, will oversee a team that includes senior leaders. In a memo to staff, which has been seen by the BBC, chief executive...
BUSINESS
WWD

Blueland Raises $20M, Plans Refillable Personal Care Launch

Click here to read the full article. Home cleaning line Blueland is planning to bring its brand of easy-to-use, sustainable products into the personal care category.  The company has raised a $20 million round by Prelude Growth Partners, which it will use to expand into retail and personal care. More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewJudy Turner RTW Fall 2022 Blueland launched in 2019 with cleaning products that avoid all single-use plastics and aim to use earth-friendly ingredients. The lineup currently includes home cleaners, which are made by combining a tablet of cleaning solution with water, powder dish soap...
BUSINESS
labelandnarrowweb.com

Glenroy joins Association of Plastic Recyclers

Flexible packaging company Glenroy Inc. has announced it has joined the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) effective January 2022. The membership demonstrates their commitment to the success of plastic recycling and the future of the industry. “As a company focused on delivering sustainable solutions to serve the next generation, we...
ENVIRONMENT
labelandnarrowweb.com

Eaglewood bringing latest technology to FTA INFOFLEX

Eaglewood Technologies has announced it will present a complete portfolio of anilox cleaning solutions at FTA INFOFLEX 2022 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, TX on March 14-15. Attendees are invited to stop by to discuss the newest technologies in anilox roll cleaning systems and service, including...
FORT WORTH, TX
labelandnarrowweb.com

Domino announces lineup for Labelexpo Europe

Among the products that will be on display are the Domino N610i 7-color inkjet digital label press, complete with the new Esko Version 3 Digital Front End. Domino will be demonstrating its Generation 6 technology products at Labelexpo 2022. Come April, Domino will have installed over 1,000 digital printing systems based on this proven inkjet platform.
BUSINESS
labelandnarrowweb.com

Appvion discusses phenol-free technology in new VideoBite

Appvion's Meyer Weiss joins L&NW to explain how the company's latest portfolio is safer for human health and the environment. Appvion, a supplier of advanced material coating solutions, has unveiled a new product portfolio that features phenol-free materials. Meyers Weiss, vice president, Advanced Materials & Solutions, Appvion, details how these new products are safer for human health and the environment. The products have been engineered through significant R&D and collaboration with customers, as Appvion has identified the needs of the marketplace.
ELECTRONICS
rigzone.com

EY To Hire 1,300 As It Opens EYCarbon Unit

Ernst & Young will be hiring more than 1,300 people as it launches EYCarbon, support for businesses preparing for net-zero. Consultancy firm Ernst & Young (EY) will be hiring more than 1,300 people as it launches EYCarbon, a new sustainability offering to support businesses preparing for net-zero. EYCarbon is being...
BUSINESS
labelandnarrowweb.com

Xeikon launches Label Converting Units

Xeikon continues on its pathway to full digitalization with the launch of its new Xeikon LCU series (Label Converting Units), specifically developed and designed for the converting industries in high-end label production and manufacturing. Moving to the next technological generation, Xeikon’s Label Converting Units are designed with modular and scalable architecture for added flexibility, cloud connection and full integration. They come in two models, the Xeikon LCU350 with its new modular platform for added flexibility and scalability to support business growth – and the Xeikon LCU33, a basic version and entry-level choice. The new LCU series is now available for demonstration at Xeikon’s Chicago Innovation Center and Xeikon’s Global Innovation Center, located at Xeikon HQ.
ELECTRONICS
lpgasmagazine.com

Cargas Energy appoints director of energy support

Cargas promoted Pamela Morrissey, formerly the customer support manager for the company’s business unit, to the director of energy support. In her new position, Morrissey leads Cargas’ customer and technical support teams in addressing questions and concerns about the company’s software. Morrissey joined Cargas in 2020 and...
BUSINESS
wne.edu

College of Engineering Laboratory for Education and Application Prototypes (LEAP) to Offer Hands-on Integrated Photonics Training

Western New England University (WNE) College of Engineering Laboratory for Education and Application Prototypes (LEAP@WNE) in Springfield, Massachusetts is first to offer the latest hands-on integrated photonics training in collaboration with Spark Photonics to enhance the Electrical & Computer Engineering (ECE) Departments Optics/Photonics Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering (BSEE) degree sequence.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy