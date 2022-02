The high school season is finally upon us after a long off-season, which means the inaugural PBR Alabama Kickoff Classic is just a few short days away. This event will be hosting nine of the top Alabama high school programs to kick-off the 2022 high school baseball season. While this is the first event of its kind, there will be plenty of talented teams and players that will make up this event. Action will take place at Vestavia Hills High School and Hoover High School on Friday, February 18th and Saturday, February 19th. Each team will play a single game on Friday and a doubleheader on Saturday. We've decided to take an in-depth look at each team that includes a brief preview for the spring, their preseason PBR classification rankings, their 2021 finish & much more.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO