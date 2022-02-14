ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker McCollum Commits To Sobriety: “It’s Much Easier To Make Good Decisions”

By Tiffany Goldstein
CMT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleParker McCollum’s forte for songwriting has not gone unnoticed since the release of his debut record, Gold Chain Cowboy. While the 10-track collection touches upon various vulnerable matters, McCollum recently revealed that he had to turn to illicit substances to push him to dig deep. “For a long...

