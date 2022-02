It seems only a few months ago that the Tokyo Olympics was held in the summer of 2021 out of sync with its 2020 schedule. Over the past few days, we are going through the Beijing Winter Games as scheduled despite the pandemic’s Omicron variant. It is the 24th set of games following the 2018 PyeongChang Games. At that time, all I remembered was that Chloe Kim, Mikaela Shiffrin, Jessie Diggins, and Shaun White made the U.S. proud. Nathan Chen did not perform as he was expected. But for us the biggest hit was the U.S. curling win! That was when we got into curling even though we did not know the rules or how scores were made.

WINONA, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO