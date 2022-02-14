ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Base editing sensor libraries for high-throughput engineering and functional analysis of cancer-associated single nucleotide variants

By Francisco J. SÃ¡nchez-Rivera
Cover picture for the articleBase editing can be applied to characterize single nucleotide variants of unknown function, yet defining effective combinations of single guide RNAs (sgRNAs) and base editors remains challenging. Here, we describe modular base-editing-activity 'sensors' that link sgRNAs and cognate target sites in cis and use them to systematically measure the editing efficiency...

