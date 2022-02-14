Valentine’s Day Wishes from Dallas Railway — 1949

If you’re looking for last minute Valentine’s Day treats for that special someone look no further than Kelly’s Country Store in Grand Island! Kelly’s is a family owned business that was started in 1962, and is now on it’s fourth generation. Savor the Sweetness and...
Lil Kim wished her fans a “#HAPPYLOVEDAY,” blessing their Instagram feeds with a slideshow of photos wearing Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line. In three different poses, the rapper showed off her best angles in a neon mesh bodysuit. The Brooklyn-born rapper left celebrities and fans speechless...
Valentine's Day wishes, cards and decor na im celebrities use celebrate dis special day of love in 2022. Most of dem celebrate di day wit fine fotos and sweet messages to dia better half, loved ones and fans. Saint Valentine's na dat time of di year wey pipo wan appreciate...
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – Travelers landing at Dallas Love Field airport on Valentine’s Day will be met with a special surprise from The Salvation Army. The non-profit erected a 10-foot gift box on the second floor of Love Landing that contains an interactive video display of the Salvation Army’s latest initiative called “Love Beyond.”
Traditionally, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and the Easter holiday weekend are the busiest times of the year for CBP agriculture specialists. CBP agriculture specialists are the last line in the fight against the introduction of insects, pests and diseases into the United States. In January 2022 alone, they inspected more than 382,000 shipments of cut flowers from Europe, Africa and South America, intercepting 628 significant pests of varying species.
It's another gorgeous day with sunshine and mild temps. We'll be in the mid 60s this afternoon. Due to the low humidity and a breezy east wind, all outdoor burning should be avoided today. Rain chances will increase on Wednesday, and we still have our best chance for rain on Thursday. A few storms could be strong. Here's the latest forecast.
The Proud Image Chorus, an a cappella nonprofit barbershop group from the Cedar Valley, is taking reservations for the annual Singing Valentine event. A tuxedo-clad quartet from the chorus will be available to deliver a rose and a song to a special someone on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Cost...
Delivery Menu Created by Chef Suzanne Goin With Wine Pairings By Carolyn Styne. A.O.C Brentwood has a marvelous delivery menu ready for all the romantics in Brentwood and on the Westside. The menu is available on their Tock page here and is priced at $225 per a package that serves two. Wine pairings by Carolyn Styne are available for an additional charge.
Ah, Valentine’s Day. The perfect day to treat your partner to a romantic dinner — but very far from the perfect day to visit a restaurant. For many kitchens, Valentine’s Day is the busiest night of the year, as half the city goes on dates. Expectations run high. Cooks and waiters put their heads down and try to serve as many happy couples as possible.
Conshy Seafood Co. has a special menu (in addition to its regular menu) for Valentine’s Day weekend (Saturday through Monday. You must pre-Order for guaranteed availability by Thursday, February 10th. The restaurant is normally closed on Mondays but will be open for the holiday. To order call (610) 563-2061...
Looking at three Star Trek couples we wish we could erase from history this Valentine’s Day. Star Trek and Valentine’s Day, what more can fans ask for? Well, a lot of things, but hey, how about a list that ties Trek and Valentine’s Day together? We’re talking about the good, the never-weres, and the stuff we wished we forgot.
Prairie Patch Farm, a private 50-acre nature preserve and wildlife refuge near Cedar Rapids, offers a special service each Valentine's Day. For the past three years, owner and llama wrangler, Kahle Boutte, loads up a llama named Earl and an alpaca named Simon in her minivan to deliver "Llama-Grams." The...
East Texans know that ice cream isn't just for summer, it's a year-round thing around here. It doesn't matter how cold or how hot it gets, ice cream can and will be eaten at any time. We're ALWAYS excited when our favorite ice cream company announces a new flavor, but when they announce they're bringing back one of our favorite limited-run ice creams, well, it's game over!
KELLER, Texas — This story has been updated with new details from the people who placed the doll on the bench. A creepy doll that mysteriously showed up on a bench at a town hall in North Texas has suddenly become a hot spot for visitors. The City of...
SAN ANTONIO – A Chinese restaurant on the city’s West Side was ordered to go through a reinspection in December after large, dead roaches were found throughout the establishment. Beijing Express, located in the 8000 block of Marbach Rd., received a score of 75 and was also cited...
Freedom to go where you want, when you want, is what makes RV travel so appealing. You can head south when snow is in the forecast, or stay a couple of extra days when you stumble upon somewhere amazing. But with all that freedom comes unpredictability, and sometimes, you may...
This Leon Hale column appeared in the Houston Post on Jan. 25, 1960. A.J. (Generous Jean) Glasco owns a hamburger and malt drive-in on U.S. 290 at Waller. Three months ago Glasco decided business wasn’t what it ought to be. Maybe, he thought, some highway signs would help. So...
