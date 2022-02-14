ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
40 Residents Displaced As Multiple Units Destroyed In 2-Alarm Dallas Apartment Fire

 1 day ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas firefighters battled a two-alarm apartment fire in far North Dallas on Monday afternoon, Feb. 14. Heavy flames were showing as crews...

dfw.cbslocal.com

