At its annual Google I/O event in 2021, Google announced the launch of Android digital car key, which would come as part of the Android 12 OS update. While the ability to use a compatible Android phone to lock, unlock, and even start a vehicle has been around for some time, this new feature available in the "coming months" would make it possible to do so without even having to take out your phone.

