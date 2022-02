As the second day of snowfall begins, the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District (MTD) will continue to operate with intermittent service changes to problem areas as needed. MTD’s staff has been out overnight assessing road conditions to determine necessary adjustments. Our team has cautiously prepared a series of reroutes to maintain as much service as we can safely and reliably. As of 6:00AM, roughly 90% of scheduled fixed-route service will be preserved. Portions of some routes, primarily side streets and fringe areas, will be suspended or detoured to avoid hazardous conditions. Our team will provide ongoing updates as we reassess, modify, and restore service throughout the day to ensure the safety of MTD customers and employees.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO