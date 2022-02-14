ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Soft X-rays capture the dance of the organelles

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn imaging technique that uses X-rays can reveal in 10 minutes not only the 3D structure inside...

Earth & Sky

See Chandra X-ray images in a dynamic new gallery

NASA released a new gallery of Chandra X-ray images on February 2, 2022. Observing the universe in X-rays lets us see a whole realm of high-energy phenomena, otherwise hidden to our eyes. And the Chandra X-ray Observatory has been observing the universe in X-rays since its launch in 1999. Enjoy this new gallery of five images. It includes the binary system R Aquarii, the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A, the Guitar Nebula and its pulsar, the galaxy cluster Abell 2597 and the galaxy NGC 4490.
Semi-classical Monte Carlo algorithm for the simulation of X-ray grating interferometry

Traditional simulation techniques such as wave optics methods and Monte Carlo (MC) particle transport cannot model both interference and inelastic scattering phenomena within one framework. Based on the rules of quantum mechanics to calculate probabilities, we propose a new semi-classical MC algorithm for efficient and simultaneous modeling of scattering and interference processes. The similarities to MC particle transport allow the implementation as a flexible c++ object oriented extension of EGSnrc-a well-established MC toolkit. In addition to previously proposed Huygens principle based transport through optics components, new variance reduction techniques for the transport through gratings are presented as transport options to achieve the required improvement in speed and memory costs necessary for an efficient exploration (system design-dose estimations) of the medical implementation of X-ray grating interferometry (GI), an emerging imaging technique currently subject of tremendous efforts towards clinical translation. The feasibility of simulation of interference effects is confirmed in four academic cases and an experimental table-top GI setup. Comparison with conventional MC transport show that deposited energy features of EGSnrc are conserved.
Early humans placed hearth at optimal location in caves, for maximum benefit and minimum smoke exposure

A groundbreaking study in prehistoric archaeology at Tel Aviv University provides evidence for high cognitive abilities in early humans who lived 170,000 years ago. In a first-of-its kind study, the researchers developed a software-based smoke dispersal simulation model and applied it to a known prehistoric site. They discovered that the early humans who occupied the cave had placed their hearth at the optimal location—enabling maximum utilization of the fire for their activities and needs while exposing them to a minimal amount of smoke.
Author Correction: Type VI secretion system mutations reduced competitive fitness of classical Vibrio cholerae biotype

The original version of this Article contained errors in Fig. 4A, in which the country of isolation for the following Vibrio cholerae strains was incorrectly reported as Bangladesh: A46, A51, A111, A57, A61, A49, A103 and A279. The correct origins of the strains are, respectively: unknown, Egypt, unknown, India, India, unknown, unknown and Sweden. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Synthesis of chiral sulfinate esters by asymmetric condensation

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Achiral sulfur functional groups such as sulfonamide, sulfone, thiols...
Thermal photonics boosts radiative cooling

Thermal radiation is commonplace in our everyday life, exemplified by natural sunlight and infrared thermometers. When an object emits thermal radiation, a radiative cooling process carrying away energy from the object occurs spontaneously. Hence, the control of thermal radiation or radiative cooling is beneficial not only to the development of practical cooling techniques, but also to the exploitation of renewable energy resources. An emerging field of thermal photonics provides exciting opportunities for manipulating the radiative process artificially. In this review article, Shanhui Fan from Stanford University and Wei Li from Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences have discussed fundamental concepts involved in radiative cooling and summarized principles for tailoring thermal radiation with photonic structures. The story starts with the demand of daytime radiative cooling and introduces photonic concepts and recent advances in this area. Inspired by the daytime radiative cooling, more scenarios such as solar cell cooling, thermal management of outdoor colored objects and cooling textiles have been proposed. Thermodynamics in radiative cooling is finally discussed for harvesting outgoing thermal radiation. We anticipate these fruitful discussions can help readers walk into thermal photonics and motivate researchers to find novel applications of radiative cooling.
Correction to: Global distribution of a chlorophyll f cyanobacterial marker

Erratum to: ISME J. 2020:14:2275"“87 https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-020-0670-y, published online 26 May 2020. Following the publication of this article, the authors noted errors regarding the sequences and lengths of the primers f_apcE2t* and f_apcE2M* listed in TableÂ 1 and Table S2. In addition, the colors of the highlighted bases were missing in TableÂ 1.
Lessons from Long COVID: working with patients to design better research

The perspectives of people with lived experience of any condition being researched must actively inform the research questions asked and the way in which we go about answering them. The experience of Long Covid gives a contemporary example of how working together with patients is integral to medical research. When...
Author Correction: Downstream high-speed plasma jet generation as a direct consequence of shock reformation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28110-4, published online 1 February 2022. In this article the affiliation Space Research Institute, Austrian Academy of Sciences, Graz, Austria for Author Ferdinand Plaschke was missing. Author name Savvas Raptis was incorrectly written as Savvas Rapitis. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Division...
Challenges and opportunities in quantum machine learning for high-energy physics

Quantum machine learning may provide powerful tools for data analysis in high-energy physics. Sau Lan Wu and Shinjae Yoo describe how the potential of these tools is starting to be tested and what has been understood thus far. As the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) experiments enter the post-Higgs discovery era,...
Publisher Correction: Genomic prediction for hastening and improving efficiency of forward selection in conifer polycross mating designs: an example from white spruce

Due to a processing error, the column headers of table 3 are displaced. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Patrick R. N. Lenz, Simon Nadeau. Natural Resources Canada, Canadian Wood Fibre Centre, 1055 rue Du PEPS, P.O. Box 10380, QuÃ©bec, QC, G1V 4C7, Canada.
The visualization of low-molecule phenol (LMP) and copper naphthenate on treated wood using X-ray microtomography

Recently, the plywood industry has been using low-molecule phenol (LMP) to enhance the dimensional stability of inferior-quality wood, along with copper naphthenate to increase veneer durability against staining fungi as a wood preservative. Non-destructive X-ray microtomography is a promising visualization method for reviewing the distribution of these materials. This study aimed to determine the applicability of X-ray microtomography for observing the distribution of LMP and Cu in two-and three-dimensional visualizations. The distribution mechanisms of these materials were investigated using X-ray images and image plot profiles. Six hardwood (wood from broad-leaved trees) and one softwood (wood from conifer trees) species were used for the experiments. An impregnation process was used to treat the wood samples with LMP, and copper naphthenate was added by dipping the wood in the compound for 1Â s. A 10Â mm2 sample of each wood species was scanned using X-ray microtomography, and the distribution of LMP and Cu was successfully visualized using X-ray microtomography with the same settings. The LMP was displayed approximately evenly throughout the veneer, whereas the copper naphthenate existed mainly on the veneer surface. The X-ray images successfully showed penetration at the microscopic scale.
Graphene-based metasurface solar absorber design with absorption prediction using machine learning

Solar absorber is required to absorb most of the energy of the solar spectral irradiance. We propose a graphene-based solar absorber design with two different metasurfaces to improve this absorption and increase the efficiency of the solar absorber. The metasurfaces are selected based on their symmetrical/asymmetrical nature (O-shape and L-shape). The O-shape metasurface design is showing better performance over the L-shape metasurface design. The absorption performance is also compared with AM 1.5 solar spectral irradiance to show the effectiveness of the solar absorber. The absorption values are also enhanced by varying the parameters like resonator thickness and substrate thickness. The proposed solar absorber design gives maximum absorption in the ultraviolet and visible range. Furthermore, the design is also showing a high and similar absorption rate over a wide angle of incidence. The absorption of O-shape metasurface design is also predicted using machine learning. 1D-Convolutional Neural Network Regression is used to develop a Machine Learning model to determine absorption values of intermediate wavelength for assorted values of angle of incidence, resonator thickness, and substrate thickness. The results of experiments reveal that absorption values may be predicted with a high degree of accuracy. The proposed absorber with its high absorbing capacity can be applied for green energy applications.
Visual effects guy transforms himself into random objects and it's pure magic

Toronto-based animator and video wizard Kevin Parry has gone mega-viral for his mind-boggling collection of videos where he turns himself into random objects. In a series of quick clips he changes into everything from a pumpkin to a bright yellow banana and in most of the videos, he appears to suffer a ridiculous death. The videos combine studio trickery with a magician's flair.
Orangutans have the cognitive ability to make and use stone tools

The use of stone tools by early hominins is considered a milestone in human evolution that led to changes in dentition, hand morphology and brain size. But despite the obvious ecological significance of making and using early stone tools, it remains unclear how the necessary skills first emerged in naïve individuals.
Laser ‘Sheds New Light’ on First Discovered Dinosaur Skin

Hastings is a seaside town in southeast England (Fig. 1) that gives its name to the Battle of Hastings in 1066. Hastings derives from Haestingas, meaning ‘the people of Haesta’, with Haesta thought to be a 5th century Saxon chieftain. Hastings is also famous for a long-tailed, long-necked, sauropod dinosaur that lived on a plain environment in a relative warm and humid climate ~135 million years ago during the Early Cretaceous. Originally collected at low tide near Hastings by Samuel Beckles (1814-1890) in 1852, the find is iconic for including the first discovered dinosaur skin (Fig. 2).
