Petal to the mettle: Local florist back in motion after pandemic

Premier Flowers owner Colby Midgett models a floral crown back in 2019. Midgett was one of many recipients to receive a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis as her business was impacted by the pandemic. (Image courtesy Colby Midgett, credit Tammy Zurak)

Valentine’s Day is a day of love — as well as blooming business for local floral shops.

Memphian Colby Midgett, florist and owner of Premier Flowers, says she started receiving orders for Valentine’s Day at the end of last year.

However, she remembers a time where things weren’t nearly as busy. Last year and the year before, the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on her business.

“Everything just went haywire,” she said.

Midgett, who specializes in crafting floral arrangements for special occasions, started Premier Flowers in 2015, inspired by her mother and grandmother’s love for gardening.

After surviving the pandemic, Midgett was featured in Netflix’s “Banking on Us,” a docuseries about the systemic barriers that Black families and business owners face while attempting to build economic wealth.

A floral arrangement customized by Memphian Colby Midgett, owner of Premier Flowers, containing hot pink roses, creamy green hydrangeas, white tulips and ginger. (Courtesy Colby Midgett)

Midgett began her business by customizing arrangements for local events and eventually opened her store front at 10 N. Second St. in Downtown Memphis.

Midgett’s arrangements have been seen on TV shows like NBC’s Bluff City Law — and in the hands of celebrities such as Memphis rapper Yo Gotti and singer Anita Baker.

Midgett says florists across the nation, including herself, suffered from a few factors caused by the pandemic, including a slowed progression of orders due to a lack of events, misinformation about COVID transmission through distribution of flowers and whole fields of flowers dying due to a worker shortage.

Sherry Howell, floral designer for Rachel’s Flower Shop on Poplar Avenue, said that they are still experiencing huge shortages of roses, in addition to a decrease in local wholesalers.

“We only use one wholesaler in Memphis,” she said. “COVID has wiped many of them out.”

Leslie Mowell, owner of Shamrock Wholesale Florist located on Cherry Road, said that certain challenges have been consistent for the past three years.

She added that most flowers are coming from areas outside of the country, including Mexico, South America and Africa.

But, with a shortage of farm workers needed to pull, pack and ship, there’s a ripple effect.

“They don’t have enough employees to take care of all the acres of land,” she said. “If product is past its prime, they can’t sell it.”

She added that flights are being delayed for perishable product that isn’t medicine or food, making it difficult for wholesalers to receive product for florists and retailers.

Prior to the pandemic, Midgett had managed about 80-100 orders per week. By the end of March 2020, her orders dropped to about 10 per week.

Midgett eventually closed her shop, accepting online orders only, and letting her in-store floral designer and delivery driver go.

At that point, Midgett said the arrangements were mostly for funerals, which she said were still very risky.

“In this industry, everything we do causes us to come in contact with many people,” she said.

Midgett said she would fulfill orders and deliver them herself.

This continued for months, until she received an email about an organization seeking to help Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) who were affected by the pandemic.

A floral arrangement customized by Memphian Colby Midgett, owner of Premier Flowers, containing dendrobium orchids, green and blue hydrangeas, ginger, rainbow roes and seeded eucalyptus. (Courtesy Colby Midgett)

Midgett shared her story with the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, a philanthropic organization that manages charitable funds for non-profits and donors to invest in initiatives that improve communities across the Mid-South.

By March 2021, Midgett had received a $20,000 grant to help keep her business afloat. The grant helped pay for shipping costs, extra marketing for Premier Flowers and more inventory. She added that she was also able to pay her shop’s rent months ahead.

The florist had received even more support from her hometown, getting assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) through local banking institution, Hope Credit Union.

“After that, I was able to keep my employees and hire three more,” Midgett said.

In December 2021, Midgett’s and her shop were featured by Netflix in its three-part docuseries on the challenges Black entrepreneurs and families face when building wealth. According to Hope, Netflix made a $10 million transformational deposit in Hope Credit Union as one of the first investments in a $100 million commitment to build economic opportunity in Black communities.

The series said that by April 2020, the nation had lost about 450,000 Black-owned businesses. By making the multimillion-dollar pledge, Hope said it was able to save about 5,000 businesses like Premier Flowers.