The Republican National Committee took an extraordinary step last week in formally declaring the siege on the Capitol — and the election lies that fueled it — “legitimate political discourse.” Not that the sentiment itself was surprising; the bulk of the GOP has been treating the insurrection as such since it transpired. Still, it was striking to see them actually put down those words — “legitimate political discourse” — as they censured Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the only two members of their ranks who seem to think that a violent attack on Congress warrants investigation. It’s one thing for the party to act as if January 6 was totally okay; it’s another for them to come right out and say it.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO