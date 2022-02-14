ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Smooth Body Contour wins "Top Nonsurgical Procedures" Ms. Lucie T Alexandre wins "Top Aesthetic Trainers" in the 2022 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando, FL —- Smooth Body Contours wins “Top Nonsurgical Procedures” and Lucie T. Alexandre wins “Top Aesthetic Trainers” in the 2022 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards. ABOUT SMOOTH BODY CONTOURS:. Smooth Body Contours is an award-winning aesthetic medical spa in Orlando,...

