ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

SCOTT DREYER: The Beauty of Capitalism

By Scott Dreyer
theroanokestar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile picking up some Valentine chocolates for my bride of 29 years at the grocery store the other day, I saw a large display of beautiful roses near the front of the store: bright reds, dark reds, pinks, in various arrangements, some with baby’s breath, etc. mixed in for good...

theroanokestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
theroanokestar.com

SCOTT DREYER: When “GoFundMe” Becomes “WeRobYou”

Canada has long been a bastion of freedom, supporting democracy overseas and welcoming immigrants seeking a better life. Of the five Allied beaches on D-day during WWII, one beach (code-named Juno) was given to the Canadians to liberate and occupy, while the Americans and Brits took the other four. In...
ADVOCACY
Stanford Daily

There is beauty in darkness

One Sunday, I gazed at the sunset-lit sky and realized that moments like this were worth a hundred poems. So I started to write, slowly, willfully, deliberately. As the light dissipated and paved the way for the darkness to wash all across the sky, I realized that I loved the sky even as it dimmed down. Everyone deserves to be loved at their darkest. Everyone deserves to see beauty in light, just as in darkness. I stayed there for a while and promised the sky that this night was one I’d never let go of.
STANFORD, CA
hillsdalecollegian.com

Q&A: Scott Walter, Capital Research Center

Scott Walter is president of the Capital Research Center, a research organization in Washington, D.C., that studies how foundations and nonprofit groups spend their money. In my day, in the 1980s at Georgetown University, my good professors would complain that the kids thought education was a means to an end. You go to school to get the skills for a job and then make money. It’s D.C., after all. But then, education became worse, becoming simple indoctrination. Now it exists to train the student to be a passive consumer of the regime’s demand, to obey the structures of authority, and comply with its decrees.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitalism#Andean#American
The Independent

Voices: Protesting Canadian truckers aren’t having a ‘working class revolution’ — the truth is a lot more strange

For the first time in living memory, the American right wants to emulate Canada. A convoy of truckers has descended on the Canadian capital of Ottawa to protest cross-border vaccine mandates which require them to show proof of vaccination before they can re-enter their home country after delivering goods to the United States. They remain ensconced there, continuing their disruptive demonstrations against the national government.For those folks south of the 49th parallel who likewise oppose measures to slow the spread of Covid, these truckers are nothing short of modern-day Bolsheviks standing up to Czar Trudeau II. “Few events in modern...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
State
California State
State
Virginia State
San Francisco Chronicle

What white Americans need to learn from Germany about handling our brutal history of racism

In 1938, only days after Kristallnacht, a night when the Nazis destroyed synagogues and stores and murdered Jews, my mother and grandfather fled Germany for the safety of the United States. Other family members and friends were not so lucky. My mother already had U.S. visas in place that made her escape possible. Those who didn’t have permission to travel stayed behind — and were killed in the Holocaust.
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

Money problems aside, Black Lives Matter continues to harm America

Thanks to stellar reporting by the Washington Examiner, we now know the main Black Lives Matter organization remains leaderless and refuses to account for more than $60 million. Yet, in many ways, the group has never had more impact. For example, its educational partner began its annual Week of Action on Monday.
EDUCATION
HISTORY.com

How the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade Created the African Diaspora

Leg irons once used on enslaved people on display at the Kura Hulanda Museum on the Caribbean island of Curaçao. Credit: Amilcar Abreu / Alamy Stock Photo. The trans-Atlantic slave trade was the capture, forcible transport and sale of native Africans to Europeans for lifelong bondage in the Americas. Lasting from the 16th to 19th centuries, it is responsible, more than any other project or phenomenon in the history of the modern world, for the creation of the African diaspora—the dispersal of Black people outside their places of origin on the continent of Africa.
INDIA
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Gives Advice to Anyone Arrested for Protesting Civil Rights Issues

“Yellowstone” star Piper Perabo is more than just a great actress; she’s also an avid activist and works to prevent injustices in our communities. She attends protests, meetings, and rallies, and lends her voice to the crowd. She also sometimes gets arrested. And, like any public figure, she has advice for anyone who finds themselves in the same situation.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Rare Franz Marc painting smuggled out of Nazi Germany and sold to film director William Dieterle in 1940 is to be auctioned for £35m after artwork dubbed 'degenerate' by Hitler is returned to original owner's family

A rare Franz Marc painting which was sold to German-American film director William Dieterle in 1940 is now set to be auctioned for £35million after it was returned to its original owner's family. The oil painting, named 'The Foxes', was created in 1913 by expressionist painter Franz Marc, who...
VISUAL ART
WKRC

Museum returns art to family that was stolen by the Nazis

BRUSSELS, Belgium (CBS Newspath/Reuters/WKRC) - Belgium's leading art museum has returned a painting it held for 71 years to the great-grandchildren of a Jewish couple whose property was looted by the Nazis after they fled on the eve of World War II. The family's Berlin-based law firm approached the Musees...
MUSEUMS
TIME

What My Friendship With a Former White Supremacist Taught Me About Repentance

Around one in the morning on June 10, 1990, a white Crown Victoria approached the West End Synagogue in Nashville, Tennessee. It was dead quiet; nobody around. Without provocation, someone sitting in the passenger seat shot about half a dozen rounds with an automatic weapon, shattering one of the synagogue’s windows. The car drove off into the night, its headlights darkened to avoid detection.
NASHVILLE, TN
TravelNoire

How Traveler Tracie Mckeown Finds Culture And Cuisine In Colombia

After visiting Cartagena, Colombia in June 2021 for her sister’s 40th birthday, communications professional Tracie McKeown, 36, discovered a Latin American culture and cuisine rich in history and diversity. Cartagena is a historic, port city on Colombia’s coast. Its streets are paved with cobblestones and the Old Town, near...
LIFESTYLE
HBO Watch

The Gilded Age E3: “Face the Music”

My background with Julian Fellowes goes further back than the much-beloved Downton Abbey; I was mesmerized by his writing as far back as Godsford Park. Like Downton, it was set in the UK, in a country estate owned by the moneyed elite. Despite my love for his work, I had my reservations when I heard that Fellowes was developing a drama set in Gilded Age New York. The UK and the US have enjoyed some common reference points then and now, but their elites, particularly at the turn of the 20th Century (with The Gilded Age on one side and Downton Abbey on the other), were two very different kinds of animals. In fact, New York’s elites are different from other similar groups WITHIN the US. There is a hunger and a bite amongst them that is almost unique. Interestingly, the same can be said of New York’s poor. The Five Points, the Gangs of New York, Tammany Hall supporters, even the average workers; these are not the gentle souls who worked in Yorkshire. This is particularly true during the Gilded Age, an age of unfettered technological and financial progress and industrialization that ran roughshod over anyone too slow to keep up. Though Downton sometimes tackled the issues of modernity, it did so in a quaint country setting that feels more antiquated than The Gilded Age, despite the fact that it’s set a few decades later. The Gilded Age was a dog-eat-dog world. Would Fellowes be able, as a foreigner and as a writer who has focused on the UK, to understand and convey the unique character of New York, a character that baffles even our fellow Americans? For the first two episodes, I must confess I was unsure about the answers to these questions. Episode three (“Face the Music”) might prove to be the turning point, the episode where the show truly grows out of its Downton-like tropes to become its own very American thing.
MUSIC
Life and Style Weekly

The Little Couple’s Jen Arnold Shares Relocation Update After Landing New Job: We’re ‘Boston Bound’

Here’s to a fresh start! The Little Couple stars Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein are celebrating a new chapter in their lives after she landed a big job opportunity. “We are #Boston bound!” Jen, 47, captioned a new Instagram post on Monday, February 14, also featuring a sweet voiceover message from Bill, 47, showing her support on her latest business venture.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy