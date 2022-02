Do the winter months have you channeling your inner chef? On this National Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 6–12), learn how to flex your culinary muscles safely and avoid burns in the kitchen with tips from the Department of Food & Hospitality Management and the Department of Public Safety (DPS). Plus: an explainer about the recent rise of carjackings in Philadelphia, an introduction to the Drexel University Emergency Medical Services (Drexel EMS) chief, and a call for donations to help families staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO