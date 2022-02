American auto enthusiasts have long dreamed about getting the sporty wagons and hot hatches that are made available to other markets. But what about 4×4 models that we do not have access to here in the ‘States? While more and more Americans are opting for SUV ownership, there are still plenty of great examples that are not sold in the US, and it is truly a shame. From models like the Suzuki Jimny to the Lada Niva, these unavailable SUVs mark some of the most exciting vehicles that are sold today. These five models stand out the most from the crowd.

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO