Hope for Autism Drug Treatments Following New Genetic Discovery

By Dr Rob Hicks
Medscape News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists from Lancaster University have discovered, for the first time, how a genetic change associated with cognitive deficits and risk of certain neurodevelopmental disorders affects brain function, raising the possibility of new drug treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism. For their research, published in Autism Research, the scientists...

www.medscape.com

MedicalXpress

Schizophrenia, bipolar I patients experience cognitive decline

(HealthDay)—Schizophrenia and bipolar I patients experience cognitive decline through adulthood, although the nature of this decline varies across disorders and cognitive functions, according to a study published online Jan. 22 in the Schizophrenia Bulletin. Jolanta Zanelli, Ph.D., from King's College London, and colleagues examined functioning in general and specific...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Genetic Disorders#Dna#Lancaster University#Autism Research#Neurexin1
Seeking Alpha

Anavex 2-73: A Likely Effective Treatment For Alzheimer's Disease

Most treatments for Alzheimer's disease either lead to only temporary improvements in cognition or only minimally slow down the progression of the disease because they only inhibit peroxynitrite formation. The inflammatory mediator peroxynitrite, when generated in excess, may damage cells by oxidizing and nitrating cellular components. Defense against this reactive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Scientists See Hope in New Therapy for COVID Brain Fog Patients

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. People with long-COVID "brain fog" may be able to recover mental abilities that were dulled or stolen from them by the virus through an approach that has improved the effects of stroke, traumatic brain injury, and other post-viral disorders, doctors and scientists say.
ROCHESTER, MN
copdnewstoday.com

New Atlas of COPD Lung Cells May Help Advance Treatments

A team of researchers have created a comprehensive blueprint of cells that are in the lungs of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients, which helped them identify previously unknown cell subpopulations and changes in gene activity and cellular interactions. “Our analysis identified novel changes in gene expression [activity] and cellular...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TBR News Media

New research may pave way to better treatments for Crohn’s disease

A paper published this week in Immunity, a leading research journal highlighting discoveries in immunology by Cell Press, lays the groundwork to better understand and treat Crohn’s disease, a type of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). Beneficial interactions among intestinal cell types limit the harmful effects of a dysregulated gut microbiota, which is comprised of trillions of bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms. These cell-cell interactions are essential to maintain a healthy gut and dysregulation of this cellular “crosstalk” can predispose the development of IBD.
STONY BROOK, NY
Medscape News

Novel Treatments in Autism Spectrum Disorder

Purpose of Review: There are currently no approved medications for the core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and only limited data on the management of co-occurring mental health and behavioural symptoms. The purpose of this review is to synthesize recent trials on novel treatments in ASD, with a focus on research trends in the past 2 years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

NICE approves revolutionary drug for obesity treatment

The National Institute for Health and Care and Excellence (NICE) has approved the use of a new drug to aid weight loss in people suffering from obesity.The watchdog has issued draft guidance on Tuesday 8 February recommending that adults who have at least one weight-related condition and a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or more, should be prescribed semaglutide as part of a weight-management plan.Semaglutide suppresses appetite by mimicking glucagon-like peptide-1, a hormone which is usually released by the body after eating. The drug makes people feel full and thereby results in a decreased appetite and overall calorie intake.Semaglutide...
WEIGHT LOSS
ucr.edu

Scientists profile FDA-approved drugs to potentially treat hundreds of genetic disorders

New method developed by UC Riverside researchers quickly assesses drug potential for rare disorders. Nonsense-mediated RNA decay, or NMD, is an evolutionarily conserved molecular mechanism in which potentially defective messenger RNAs, or mRNAs, are degraded. By reducing errors in gene expression, it serves as an RNA quality control and gene regulatory mechanism. Its disruption can lead to neurological disorders, immune diseases, cancers, and other pathologies.
RIVERSIDE, CA
MedicalXpress

Drug that targets macrophages offers new hope to select patients with ALS

A new drug has been found to slow or temporarily stall the progression of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) in a select group of patients. The drug, a proprietary form of purified chlorite that inhibits production of pro-inflammatory cytokines, may provide a treatment option in patients aged 40 to 65 with higher levels of inflammation, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Migraine and Light: A Narrative Review

Ada R. Artemenko MD, PhD; Elena Filatova MD, PhD; Yulia D. Vorobyeva MD; Thien Phu Do MD; Messoud Ashina MD, PhD, DMSc, FEAN; Alexey B. Danilov MD, PhD. Objective: In this narrative review, we summarize clinical and experimental data on the effect of light in migraine and discuss future prospects.
SCIENCE
republic-online.com

Acne's Genetic Secrets Could Bring Better Treatments

TUESDAY, Feb. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For countless teens, it's the scourge of adolescence. But researchers say the discovery of new genetic variants associated with acne could help doctors identify people at high risk and perhaps point the way to new treatments.
SKIN CARE
Medscape News

Can Periodontal Treatment Reduce CV Events in Stroke Patients?

The first randomized trial to investigate whether periodontal treatment can reduce future risk of cardiovascular events or stroke suggests some promise with this strategy. The PREMIERS study, which was conducted in patients with a recent stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA) who also had gum disease, did not show a statistically significant difference between intensive periodontal treatment and standard treatment in the rate of recurrent stroke, myocardial infarction (MI) or death in the 1-year follow-up, although there was a strong trend toward benefit in the intensive group.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Update on Gout Management: What Is Old and What Is New

Purpose of Review: The global burden of gout is rising, as are the prevalence of associated comorbidities, all-cause mortality and societal costs. In this review, we discuss recent advances in epidemiology and treatment strategies for gout. Recent Findings: Genetic factors and obesity are prominent contributors to hyperuricemia and gout, while...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Genetic variants could hold the key to treatments for acne

For countless teens, it's the scourge of adolescence. But researchers say the discovery of new genetic variants associated with acne could help doctors identify people at high risk and perhaps point the way to new treatments. "Despite major treatment advances in other skin conditions, progress in acne has been limited,"...
SKIN CARE
Medscape News

Long-term Continuity of Antipsychotic Treatment for Schizophrenia

Jose M. Rubio; Heidi Taipale; Antti Tanskanen; Christoph U. Correll; John M. Kane; Jari Tiihonen. Schizophrenia often requires long-term treatment with antipsychotic medication. This study aims to measure the continuity of antipsychotic treatment over the course of illness in schizophrenia, as well as factors involved in the interruption of treatment. For this, we followed up a national cohort of first-episode psychosis patients in Finland for up to 18 years. Stratified Cox proportional hazards regressions were conducted for "within-participant" risk of discontinuation of subsequent treatments compared to the first, and by specific antipsychotic compared to oral olanzapine, the most prescribed antipsychotic in this cohort. Adjusted hazard ratios (aHRs) and 95% confidence intervals (95% CIs) were calculated. Among 3343 participants followed up for a mean of 8 years (SD = 4.93), the median number of continuous treatment episodes was 6 (interquartile range [IQR] = 3–11) with a median duration of 11.4 months (IQR = 5.3–25.6). In the first year after diagnosis, the incidence rate of treatment discontinuation was 30.12 (95% CI = 29.89–30.35) events per 100 participant-years, decreasing to 8.90 (95% CI = 8.75–9.05) in the 10th year. The risk of discontinuation progressively decreased over successive treatment episodes (aHR = 0.30; 95% CI = 0.20–0.46 for episodes after the 15th compared to the first). Individuals were 67% less likely to interrupt treatment with long-acting injectable than oral antipsychotics (aHR = 0.33; 95% CI = 0.27–0.41). Treatment for schizophrenia over the long term is often characterized by recurrent cycles of interruptions and reintroductions of antipsychotic medication, which is typically not recommended by management guidelines. Greater utilization of long-acting injectable formulations earlier in the course of illness may facilitate the continuity of antipsychotic treatment in schizophrenia.
MENTAL HEALTH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Eating disorders: How advances in genetics and psychology are informing new treatments

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. In 2017, Hennie Thomson checked herself into a hospital for six weeks of in-patient treatment for anorexia nervosa. She was compulsively over-exercising — running, spinning or cross-training three to four hours daily. She ate only one meal each day of the same four foods. And she felt she had hit the bottom of a deep depression.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Conversation UK

Alzheimer’s disease linked to circadian rhythm – new research in mice

A good night’s sleep has always been linked to better mood, and better health. Now, scientists have even more evidence of just how much sleep – and more specifically our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep cycle – is linked to certain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers from the United States have found further evidence that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease also follow a circadian rhythm.
SCIENCE

