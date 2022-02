Physics is basically philosophy and time and light are, mainly, two incredible entities. The only thing that makes it hard for people to understand is the fact that it is spoken in the ”language” of mathematics. Today, I will attempt to pass some of this knowledge to you without having to use any of the complicated equations that are used to describe complex phenomena. Let’s see if modern physics makes sense if they are spoken in simple words.

SCIENCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO